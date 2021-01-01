State Sen. Ben Chafin, R-Russell, dies from complications of COVID-19

Chafin represented the 38th Senate District, which spanned from Montgomery County to Wise County. He was born and raised in Southwest Virginia, where he also ran a beef cattle farm.

He was elected to the House in 2013. He ran for the state Senate in 2014 in a special election to replace Democrat Phillip Puckett, who stepped down, resulting in Republicans taking control of the Senate.

Like others in the Southwest Virginia delegation, Chafin was an outspoken advocate for the region and efforts to rebuild the struggling economy.

“Ben loved life, his family, his work, and the people of Southwest Virginia, for whom he advocated tirelessly,” Sen. Todd Pillion, R-Washington, said in a statement.

After years of opposition to expanding Medicaid coverage to low-income residents, Chafin was one of a handful of Republicans to break from his party to vote in favor of it in 2018. He said at the time it was essential to ensuring that people in his economically distressed area had access to health care and to bolstering its hospitals.