State Sen. Kiggans announces run for Luria's congressional seat

State Sen. Jen Kiggans, R-Virginia Beach, a geriatric nurse practitioner and former Navy helicopter pilot, announced Monday that she is running for Congress next year, seeking to take on Rep. Elaine Luria, D-2nd.

Kiggans, a member of the Senate since 2020, says in her announcement video that in the Senate she has "had a front-row seat to the danger and insanity of one-party, progressive political rule." She asserts that "now the same thing is happening to our country."

If Kiggans secures the GOP nomination two Navy veterans will again vie in one of Virginia's most competitive U.S. House districts. The 2nd District, based in Virginia Beach, has a strong military presence and shipbuilding industry. The district includes Williamsburg and parts of Norfolk and Hampton, plus York, Accomack and Northampton counties.

Luria, first elected in 2018, is a retired Navy officer who served for two decades and attained the rank of commander. The vice chair of the House Armed Services Committee, Luria is calling for an increase in the defense budget and said on Twitter Monday: "We must invest in our local workforce and shipyards to promote our #VA02's vital role in securing America."