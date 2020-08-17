State Sen. Louise Lucas facing 2 felony charges over toppling of Confederate statue in Portsmouth

Sen. Louise Lucas, D-Portsmouth, is facing two felony charges over her role in the toppling of a Confederate statue in Portsmouth in June, the city's police department announced Monday.

Portsmouth Police Chief Angela Greene said the charges are the result of a weeks-long investigation into the June 10 incident, which left a local man critically injured after the statue fell on him during a protest.

The announcement comes a day before Virginia legislators convene in Richmond for a special session that will take up police reform as well as COVID-19 and changes to the state budget.

Lucas and six others, including NAACP leaders and a local school board member, were charged with conspiring to commit a felony, and felony injury to a public monument in excess of $1,000, Greene said Monday. Details of Lucas’ alleged role were not immediately available.

“I am asking for these persons to immediately turn themselves in to the Portsmouth Police Department,” Greene said.

Lucas, reached on her cellphone, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The statue of a Confederate soldier was part of a large monument in the city’s Olde Towne neighborhood that became a gathering place for protests following the killing of George Floyd by Minneapolis Police. The monument, which was damaged extensively by protesters, was erected in 1876 on a site that had been used to punish slaves.