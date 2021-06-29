State workers' next checks will include 5% raises

“We got it addressed, but we never got it resolved,” said former state police Superintendent Wayne Huggins, executive director of the Virginia State Police Association, which is seeking $18.6 million to fund a pay plan that would resolve salary inequities.

Huggins is looking first for help from the $4.3 billion in federal aid that Virginia received under the American Rescue Plan Act. The General Assembly will convene in special session on Aug. 2 to decide how to spend it over the next 3½ years.

State mental hospitals and other state agencies submitted their requests to the General Assembly money committees at the end of last week for funding under the federal law.

Northam also has another chance to address compensation for public employees in the final two-year budget he will submit in December, less than a month before his term ends. The governor is likely to have money to work with, thanks to a revenue surplus that could near $2 billion for the fiscal year that ends as Wednesday turns to Thursday.

“Gov. Northam values the tremendous work of Virginia state employees, particularly during this unprecedented time,” spokeswoman Alena Yarmosky said Tuesday. “That’s why he was proud to support a 5% raise for state employees that will go into effect July 1st.”

“We are just beginning the upcoming budget process,” Yarmosky added, “ but this is certainly one of many priorities we are considering.”