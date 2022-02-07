State's watchdog issues first 'racial, ethnic impact statement' under new Virginia law

Last year, then-Del. Lashrecse Aird, D-Petersburg, proposed legislation to require racial and ethnic impact statements. Her bill passed the House of Delegates by a vote of 69-31 and the Senate by a 20-18 margin.

Sen. Joe Morrissey, D-Richmond, joined with Republicans to oppose it. He said Monday that he opposed the bill last year because he was concerned about legislative delay, whether it was necessary and because he contended it did not specify a process for JLARC to follow.

"I supported the intent behind the bill but without a process, how are we, as legislators, to know what was even studied?" Morrissey said in an email.

Previously, JLARC has prepared financial impact statements on legislation if requested by the legislature as second opinions on the budget implications of proposed bills.

The new law allows the chairs of the Senate Judiciary and House Courts of Justice committees to request that JLARC prepare up to three racial and ethnic impact statements in each General Assembly session.

JLARC Director Hal Greer said Edwards' bill is the only one the agency has been asked to review of its racial and ethnic impact.

"There has been a substantial amount of work to prepare for this new function as well as to conduct the analysis and research for the first statement," Greer said. "However, we have been able to handle the work with our existing staff."