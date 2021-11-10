Stephen Moret, who helped seal Amazon victory, leaving state economic development office

Virginia is losing the man who helped the state win Amazon.
Stephen Moret, who led the push to land Amazon's $2.5 billion East Coast headquarters in Arlington County, is resigning as president and CEO of the Virginia Economic Development Partnership to lead a national nonprofit organization dedicated to educating and preparing young people for careers in high-skill industries.
Moret will leave the partnership at the end of the year to become the top executive of Strada Education Network, based in Indianapolis, almost five years after coming to Virginia from Louisiana to take over an economic development organization in disarray.
He oversaw what former Secretary of Commerce and Trade Todd Haymore called "the complete turnaround of VEDP to become one of the best economic development organizations in the country, if not the best."
Haymore led the search by the VEDP Board of Directors and then-Gov. Terry McAuliffe to recruit Moret, who had served as economic development secretary under then-Louisiana Gov. Bobby Jindal. It came as Virginia lawmakers prepared to enact sweeping reforms of the partnership after a scathing report about the organization by the General Assembly's watchdog agency.
Less than two years later, Moret would reward the state that had hired him by clinching the deal to win the Amazon HQ2 sweepstakes, a project that promises to create at least 25,000 high-paying jobs in the technology sector that has become the bedrock of efforts to diversify Virginia's economy away from reliance on federal defense spending.
"Virginia is second to none in economic development, thanks to Stephen's leadership," said Gov. Ralph Northam, who won the Amazon bid in 2018 that McAuliffe had begun the previous year.
Northam, who is in Europe on a trade mission, said in an announcement by the partnership that Moret also had been instrumental in Virginia winning the annual CNBC prize as "best state for business" twice, this year and in 2019, with no ranking in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
"Stephen has been at the center of all this work, and Virginia is a better place for it," he said.
His departure will pose a challenge and an opportunity for Gov.-elect Glenn Youngkin, who made economic development and job creation central to his successful campaign for governor against McAuliffe.
Youngkin spokesman Devin O'Malley declined to comment on Wednesday, but Senate Minority Leader Tommy Norment, R-James City, expressed a "sense of bereavement for [Virginia's] loss."
"He made wonderful and permanent contributions to VA in advancing economic development," Norment said in a text message on Wednesday. "He has set the bar extraordinarily high for his successor."
Moret said he made the decision to join Strada before the election but asked his new organization to delay the announcement "until afterward to avoid any disruption."
He said in an email that VEDP had briefed McAuliffe and Youngkin separately before the election. "Both expressed strong support for economic development generally, as well as for the key opportunities we have identified to accelerate growth across the Commonwealth, as well as help ensure that every region is able to grow," he said.
Haymore, now a managing director at a large Richmond law firm, said McAuliffe had been personally involved in recruiting Moret and recommended that Youngkin be "absolutely hands-on in finding a replacement."
National impact
Moret said he was not looking for another job and felt that, before the election, he had "good relationships with both Mr. McAuliffe and Mr. Youngkin." He said the Strada position is "simply an opportunity of singular interest to me, and it offers an opportunity to make an impact at a national level."
His decision to join Strada had everything to do with what he called "a very personal connection" to its work in helping young people find educational paths to fulfilling careers.
"From about age six, I grew up as the son of a single mother in Mississippi," Moret wrote in an email on Wednesday. "While we were never truly poor, I experienced frequent feelings of economic insecurity that lingered with me as I was growing up. From a young age, I saw higher education as a pathway to economic security and mobility.
"I have witnessed the transformational impact of higher ed in my life and in the lives of many others," he said. "Through my professional work in multiple settings, I also have seen the impact higher ed can have on the economic competitiveness and growth of regions, states, and our country as a whole."
"While there are bigger organizations than Strada, I’m not aware of any nonprofit of Strada’s scale (or larger) that has Strada’s focused mission paired with such a distinctive, multi-dimensional approach to accomplishing it," he said.
Moret led the LSU Foundation at his alma mater, Louisiana State University, before coming to Virginia. He said he was so impressed by Strada's work that his interview with the organization's search committee "represented the first time in my career that I have ever choked up in an interview."
"It was just so powerful to think about the prospect of helping other people to achieve their own unique version of the American Dream, particularly as I reflected on my family’s economic challenges growing up as well as my own challenges navigating through the process of choosing where to go to college, how to pay for it, and how to get a good job afterward," he said.
Amazon
Higher education and workforce development were central to Virginia's successful bid for the Amazon headquarters, which ultimately could create 37,500 jobs if the company exercises a side option negotiated with the state in 2018.
The state, led by the Northam administration and legislative leaders from both parties, fashioned its bid around a $1.1 billion, 20-year commitment to a "tech-talent pipeline" that would expand the number of degrees Virginia colleges and universities award in high-tech fields, such as computer and data sciences.
Moret also launched the Virginia Talent Accelerator Program, working with higher education institutions to offer high-level, customized support to build the workforces of new and expanding businesses, as well as LED FastStart, helping companies recruit, screen and train employees for high-skilled jobs.
“Stephen’s track record of establishing the types of partnerships that result in meaningful connections between education and employment, paired with his extraordinary leadership, made him stand out as the right person to build upon Strada’s success and take our mission to a new level,” Marlene V. Coulis, chair of the Strada Board of Trustees said in the company's announcement.
Dan Pleasant, chair of the VEDP board, said Moret also had "assembled a highly talented and passionate VEDP team, second to none in the U.S."
With strong state and local government support, Pleasant said, "VEDP is well-positioned to continue leading Virginia's economic development initiatives."
