Stephen Moret, who helped seal Amazon victory, leaving state economic development office

"I have witnessed the transformational impact of higher ed in my life and in the lives of many others," he said. "Through my professional work in multiple settings, I also have seen the impact higher ed can have on the economic competitiveness and growth of regions, states, and our country as a whole."

"While there are bigger organizations than Strada, I’m not aware of any nonprofit of Strada’s scale (or larger) that has Strada’s focused mission paired with such a distinctive, multi-dimensional approach to accomplishing it," he said.

Moret led the LSU Foundation at his alma mater, Louisiana State University, before coming to Virginia. He said he was so impressed by Strada's work that his interview with the organization's search committee "represented the first time in my career that I have ever choked up in an interview."

"It was just so powerful to think about the prospect of helping other people to achieve their own unique version of the American Dream, particularly as I reflected on my family’s economic challenges growing up as well as my own challenges navigating through the process of choosing where to go to college, how to pay for it, and how to get a good job afterward," he said.

