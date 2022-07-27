Stoney: FBI hasn't contacted him about origins of Fairfax allegations

Fairfax, who has denied the allegations, has asserted that Stoney and former Gov. Terry McAuliffe were politically motivated to plant the accusations. Both deny they were the source and Stoney on Wednesday said he wasn’t involved.

“I will say what I said in 2019: Those allegations were baseless, that they’re false and frankly they’re ridiculous,” said Stoney. “Remember these are claims by an individual who has been accused of rape, bottom line.”

Stoney said that “we believe survivors” and that the FBI hasn’t reached out to him or members of his team regarding the investigation.

The women came forward in 2019, as then-Gov. Ralph Northam faced widespread calls to resign after a racist photo in Northam’s 1984 medical school yearbook surfaced.

Northam’s resignation would have meant Fairfax would become governor.

Fairfax lost the 2021 Democratic nomination for governor to McAuliffe. Stoney is seen as a potential future candidate for the Democratic gubernatorial nomination.

The Intercept story said Fairfax was interviewed by investigations for almost three hours about the circumstances surrounding how sexual assault allegations against him surfaced.

Dennette Rybiski, a spokesperson in the FBI’s Richmond office, said the agency’s policy is that they won’t comment about or confirm or deny that an investigation is happening.

When asked if he would voluntarily come forward and speak to the FBI, Stoney said he would respond to questions.

“If the FBI reaches out, obviously we will respond but as of this day, nobody from the FBI has reached out to me or my team,” Stoney said.

The comments came during a wide-ranging news conference in which Stoney also talked about the response to the coronavirus pandemic, monkeypox outbreak and the kickoff to National Night Out.

The videos taken near the J.E.B. Stuart statue were released as part of a settlement agreement in a federal lawsuit filed by six demonstrators. Protests erupted around the Robert E. Lee and Stuart statues shortly after a Minneapolis police officer murdered George Floyd.

Stoney in a May 2021 opinion piece in The New York Times said police used tear gas “unintentionally.”

Jim Nolan, a spokesperson for the mayor, later said an internal investigation showed police used the chemical irritants by mistake.

The new body camera footage appears to show a police officer pulling down a protester’s sign and spraying the gas. The videos are being held by the Library of Virginia.

Stoney on Wednesday recalled the day after the incident, when he stood on the steps of City Hall and apologized to the community.

“I believe this is a learning opportunity,” said Stoney. “A learning opportunity not just for city government, it’s a learning opportunity for the Richmond Police Department, for our city at large and for other communities to learn from.”