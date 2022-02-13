'Stop the bleeding': Petersburg schools part of partnership to fill jobs, offer careers in behavioral health

For almost 130 years, Central State Hospital has operated just outside of the Petersburg city limits, caring for people with mental illness — for most of its history, only Black Virginians because of racial segregation in state institutions that ended in 1968.

But now, Petersburg's public school system is working to build a path to the state mental hospital to expose high school students to potential careers in behavioral health and address a severe staffing shortage that threatens the ability of state institutions to care for people who need it most.

The school system already is teaching almost 60 students this year about potential jobs in behavioral health — from direct care of patients to support positions throughout the hospital that make it run. Next year — if the COVID-19 pandemic relents and restrictions on visits end — students will begin learning on-site at Central State.

The pilot program is a first for Virginia in behavioral health, as state policymakers and their private partners try to create new ways to fill empty jobs that are crippling a wide range of health care professions — from hospitals and long-term care to group homes for people with developmental and intellectual disabilities.

"What we're trying to do is bring leadership, organization and funding to work force development around health care," said former Virginia Secretary of Health and Human Resources Bill Hazel, now senior deputy executive director at the Claude Moore Foundation. "We have to stop the bleeding."

The foundation, based in Fairfax City, is using its philanthropic endowment to help finance health care work force development initiatives in Petersburg and other communities across Virginia.

The Petersburg school system has received almost $331,000 from the Claude Moore Scholars Program this year and almost $1 million over three years to promote programs to attract students into a half-dozen health care fields, including behavioral health.

"Our goal is to expose our students to as many positions and as many career paths as possible," said Terrie Allsbrooks, director of college and career readiness at Petersburg Public Schools.

Those paths include licensed practical nurses and certified nursing assistants, who provide the backbone of direct care of patients in a wide range of health care settings. It encompasses careers in general health and medicine, public health and emergency medical services, where the school system uses a simulated ambulance to show students how EMTs respond to emergencies.

"Our students are highly interested in health and medicine," said Allsbrooks, citing a survey of 400 high school and middle school students in Petersburg that ranked health care at the top of their career choices. "Our community is in great need for health and medicine."

State policymakers are trying to address that need with a number of new initiatives to bring a collaborative approach to overcoming staffing shortages in critical fields.

House Bill 191, sponsored by Del. Keith Hodges, R-Gloucester, would create a new position for a special adviser to the governor for health care workforce development and a new state grant fund to help finance initiatives to address worker shortages in a variety of health fields.

"We're looking across the board," said Hodges, a pharmacist. "You name it, there's a tremendous shortage."

A special adviser to the governor could help cut across different sectors of government that play important roles in educating and training health care workers, and provide much of the funding for care in behavioral health, hospitals and nursing homes.

"Right now, we don't have anyone to carry the torch and move forward to fix this," Hodges said.

The bill, supported by Gov. Glenn Youngkin and endorsed by the House Appropriations Committee earlier this week, would direct the special adviser to coordinate with the secretaries of health and human resources, commerce and trade, and labor on ways to expand the healthcare work force. The adviser's office would be part of commerce and trade.

The adviser also would address issues of state reimbursements, primarily through Medicaid, that "negatively impact recruitment and retention of health workers in critical practice areas, including behavioral health, developmental services, nursing and public health."

The bill also would create the Virginia Health Workforce Development Fund, which would issue grants to finance incentives to remove barriers to educating and training health care workers, produce more workforce credentials and degrees, reduce regulatory obstacles, and promote education and training.

Separately, the General Assembly's money committees are considering a Youngkin budget proposal to provide $84 million to GO Virginia for the regional economic development initiative to create "talent pathways" to recruit and retain workers.

The governor also proposed $32 million for the State Council of Higher Education for Virginia to expand opportunities for paid student internships and work-based learning programs.

The health care workforce shortage could be hard to solve because of its dependence on government funding.

For example, Virginia nursing homes estimate they have lost about 9,100 employees or 11.6% of their work force since the beginning of the pandemic, which hit them first and hardest.

"It's as bad as it's ever been," said Keith Hare, president and CEO of the Virginia Health Care Association, representing most nursing homes in the state.

Hare acknowledges the industry has to improve pay and expand benefits for workers to attract and keep them, but he said nursing homes can't do it without higher reimbursements from Virginia's Medicaid program, which pays them less than the cost of care.

"That's something we absolutely have to tackle," he said.

Providers who run group homes and day programs for people with developmental and intellectual disabilities say they are losing direct care staff faster than they can replace them.

"They can't staff, they can't operate," Jennifer Fidura, executive director of the Virginia Association of Private Providers, said of day programs for disabled adults and youth. "Sometimes there's no place to go."

The need has been dire at Virginia's nine behavioral health institutions, where COVID-19 infections have depleted the work force and sometimes has forced the state to halt admissions to ensure patient and employee safety.

At one point last year, the institutions had more than 1,600 staff vacancies, or more than one-fourth of the work force. It has 1,425 vacancies now after "aggressive and creative retention and recruitment efforts," said Lauren Cunningham, spokeswoman for the Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Services.

"This is indeed safer, but it is very fragile and far from good," Cunningham said Friday.

The behavioral health workforce challenge extends beyond the institutions to the community services boards and one authority that deliver services in communities.

"Here in Virginia, vacancy rates within specific [community services board] programs can far exceed 35%, and CSB emergency services have been hit hard during the pandemic," Cunningham said. "Without an adequate workforce, we risk another closure of critical state hospital safety net beds."

"We view our work with the Claude Moore Foundation as truly building a pipeline for the future, which would help the entire system," she said.

The first step is acquainting students with health care professions they could pursue and enjoy.

"It really is about making kids aware," said Shirley Bazdar, a consultant for the Claude Moore Scholars Healthcare Education Program.

And that's what the Petersburg school system is doing with behavioral health and other health workforce programs that go beyond the academic requirements of a high school diploma.

Petersburg began its behavioral health program last fall with 58 students and hopes to enroll 80 to 100 students next school year. The goal is to give them opportunities for workplace experience at Central State next spring.

Tanyika Mobley, chief diversity equity & inclusion officer at the state behavioral health department, said the agency hopes the pilot will expose students from under-represented communities to a wide variety of jobs and careers at the state hospital.

She also hopes the state can extend the pilot program beyond Central State to other state institutions in regions of Virginia with the highest needs for jobs and behavioral health care.

"We are super excited about where this is headed," Mobley said. "The key for us is to get past the pandemic, get the restrictions lifted and get the doors open for students to come in there."