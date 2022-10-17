 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Study finds Petersburg, Richmond could support casinos, separately or together

State Sen. Joe Morrissey and Petersburg Mayor Sam Parham

In June Sen. Joe Morrissey (left), D-Richmond, and Petersburg Mayor Sam Parham on Thursday discussed the city's hopes for a casino.

 Patrick Wilson

Caesars holds groundbreaking event

Petersburg could support the operation of a casino, regardless of whether Richmond were to host one as well, a long-awaited legislative study concluded on Monday.

If both cities opened casinos in 2028, the Joint Audit and Review Commission found that the amount of tax revenues and new jobs would be lower in Petersburg than if Richmond did not open a casino in close competition.

It's official: One Casino won't be on Richmond ballots this November

However, two new casinos would boost state revenues to $1.1 billion in 2028, including gaming taxes from four other casino operations that voters in Bristol, Norfolk, Portsmouth and Danville already approved, the study found. Except for Bristol, those casinos would generate less revenue if Petersburg opens a gaming resort there and even more so if Richmond approves a casino after voters rejected a proposal last year.

JLARC staff deferred to lawmakers about the best course for the General Assembly to take when it convenes in January.

Urban One CEO asks Richmond to focus on casino referendum in 2023 instead of fall

"It's pretty obvious this is going to be a major issue in the upcoming session," said Sen. Janet Howell, D-Fairfax, chair of both JLARC and the Senate Finance & Appropriation Committee. "It's likely to be a brawl."

Urban One Inc.'s proposed casino complex on Walmsley Blvd.

Alfred Liggins, CEO of Urban One, Inc., announces their proposal to built a casino complex at 2001 Walmsley Boulevard Tues., Feb. 23, 2021.

1 of 5

