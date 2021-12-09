Subcontractor on General Assembly construction project agrees to fine on worker misclassification

"Businesses that take advantage of their workers through misclassification, wage theft, or payroll fraud are not only stealing from their hardworking employees, but they are also stealing from the commonwealth," Herring said in announcing the guilty plea on Wednesday. "I am committed to rooting out worker exploitation in Virginia and protecting our workers from abuse and mistreatment by their bosses."

State Inspector General Michael Westfall said, "It is the first time worker misclassification charges were brought by the [Attorney General's] new worker protection unit, and I am proud that our special agents were part of the investigation that brought this issue to the forefront."

The inspector general's office said it began the investigation at the request of the attorney general in late January.

The guilty plea came as a surprise to Capital Interior Contractors Inc., which had hired the drywall subcontractors. The company and subcontractors are defendants in a federal lawsuit filed last December by workers who said they had been deprived of fair wages and other benefits because of being misclassified as independent contractors instead of employees.