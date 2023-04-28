Worried that Americans weren’t paying attention to the hundreds of civilian deaths and tens of thousands more people at risk as Sudan’s military and a potent militia battle one another, Elnigomi Bushra, leader of the Sudanese-American community in Richmond, waylaid Sen. Tim Kaine at a community event last week.

And one week later, Richmond’s Sudanese-American community organized a listening session so Kaine could find out more – winning a promise from the senator to do everything he could to step up U.S. pressure for a supposed cease-fire to actually be enforced, and to speed the flow of humanitarian aid.

“I want to make sure we get this right,” he told a group of several dozen gathered at the Sudanese-American Community Association center and school on East Parham Road.

“This is real, this is real, in Sudan people are dying, a lot of people are dying and I don’t know what do to,” Abdelwahab Elsirag told Kaine.

There’s a feeling that Americans aren’t hearing how bad the violence is, said Alsiddig Elmahdi, a doctor who as a member of the Sudanese-American Physicians Association has been tracking the human cost and trying to keep hospitals open, as fighters commandeer several, or the violence on the streets forces others to close their doors.

He said two-thirds of Sudan’s hospitals are now closed.

And, just from the capital, Khartoum, an incomplete count has 400 civilian deaths, and some 5,000 people injured in the cross fire – with worse in prospect, he said.

There are an estimated 2,000 people with severe kidney disease who can’t get dialysis and as a result could add to the death toll shortly, Elmahdi said.

Some 42,000 women are soon to give birth, with the nation’s main obstetrics hospital shuttered and few others actually open.

The nation’s main medical research facility is occupied by militants and the worry is they don’t know how to handle the viruses, chemicals and other biohazards inside.

And that’s just Khartoum, the capital.

The fighting between the nation’s armed forces and the paramilitary troops of its Rapid Support Forces, heirs of the Janjaweed militias that terrorized the Darfur region during the national government’s 16-year war on that region has spread all over, said Abubaker Abdelrhaman.

“The war, the attacks, is everywhere,” he said.

Fighting between the armed forces and the RSF erupted April 15. The military junta that took control of the nation in 2019, suppressing the democracy movement that overthrew the nation's long-serving and brutal dictator Omar al-Bashir used the RSF to secure control.

Now, as the two sides battle for power, the cease-fires they supposedly agreed to aren’t actually observed, Kaine said.

Community members told Kaine that Sudan’s neighbors, especially Egypt and Ethiopia, aren’t letting aid get through or letting Sudanese fleeing the violence cross the border.

There’s a need for clinics and temporary housing at the border, and a desperate need for the United States and its allies to press harder for a real cease-fire, they said.

Kaine said he thought the U.S. “humanitarian parole” visas that currently apply to people fleeing the war in Ukraine, the Taliban regime in Afghanistan as well as turmoil and political oppression in Haiti, Venezuela, Nicaragua and Cuba might be an option for Sudanese suffering in the nation’s civil war.

These allow refugees from designated countries to stay safe in the United States for two years, he said. They can cover more people than the other main help for people fleeing oppression and violence, the temporary protected status program.

Kaine said the Norfolk-based destroyer USS Truxton has just had its deployment in the Mediterranean extended with orders to Sudan’s Red Sea coast, in order to be on hand to offer humanitarian aid.

But more is needed, he said.

“I’m taking away, loud and clear: cease-fire, humanitarian aid. Immigration, reconstruction." Kaine said. "These are the four pillars so the country can move on to its next chapter."