Suddenly flush, Va. revenues up by $1 billion with tax refunds lagging, federal money coming

"I don't think we'll be able to use it for general revenues," Layne said.

The new relief package also will send about $2.8 billion to local governments in Virginia and $222 million for capital projects, such as expansion of broadband telecommunication networks that have proved to be indispensable for remote work and education during the public health crisis.

The new law would allow state and local governments until 2024 to spend the money, which would cover most of the next two-year budget. "The question is, do we want to save some of it?" Layne asked.

The additional federal aid will require a special session of the General Assembly later this year to decide how to spend it, as required under a provision of the budget the legislature approved on Feb. 27 and awaiting action by the governor.

Northam also is waiting to sign an emergency law adopted by the assembly to conform the state tax code to changes that Congress made in federal law last year through the CARES Act in March and the Consolidated Appropriations Act in December in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The governor's office has not yet received the bill from House Speaker Eileen Filler-Corn, D-Fairfax, who expects to certify it by the end of the week for Northam to sign.