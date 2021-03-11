Suddenly flush, Va. revenues up by $1 billion with tax refunds lagging, federal money coming

Virginia suddenly is flush with cash, with state revenues up by more than $1 billion and almost $7 billion in new federal relief funds likely for state and local governments.
State revenues rose by $341 million, or 28.5%, in February compared to the same month a year ago. The state has collected almost $1.1 billion more in the first eight months of the fiscal year than the same period a year ago, just before the COVID-19 pandemic upended the state economy.
“I am pleased to see revenues continue to post solid gains and outperform expectations,” Gov. Ralph Northam said in a news release. “This report is another positive sign for our economy, especially as we work to put the COVID-19 pandemic behind us, deliver additional relief to families and businesses, and invest in stronger future for all Virginians.”
However, that doesn't mean extra money for state legislators to spend in the $142 billion budget they just passed at the end of last month. Virginia will owe income tax refunds that have been lagging because of a delay in changes to state tax law to conform with federal law. The state issued $210 million less in refunds last month than the same month a year ago.
"We know we're going to have to give a bunch of that back," Secretary of Finance Aubrey Layne said Thursday.
Layne also is cautious because the state's largest source of revenue, income taxes withheld from paychecks, hasn't grown as fast as projected in the $48 billion general fund budget that pays for core state government services such as public education, health care and public safety.
"Our largest source of revenue, we're still running behind," he said.
But state revenues are rising in almost every other category, with total revenues running about $673 million ahead of the revised forecast issued last month during the General Assembly session, Layne said.
The new forecast already has provided lawmakers with an additional $730 million for the two-year budget, primarily because of faster growth in sales tax revenues than previously expected because of online buying during the pandemic.
Sales taxes rose by 8.6% in February and are running about $161 million ahead of the new forecast for the fiscal year. Recordation taxes, levied on deeds and other court filings, are up by 46%. Taxes collected by the Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority are up by about $15 million, or 11%, and Virginia Lottery sales have risen 45% for the fiscal year to date.
Estimated income taxes - paid quarterly by taxpayers who are self-employed or cashing in investments - have increased by $435 million through the first eight months of the year, but most of that was carried over from the last fiscal year and the final tally will depend on payments made after income taxes come due on May 1.
The growth in state revenues could pose a challenge for Virginia to be able to use almost $3.8 billion coming to the state from the federal government from the American Rescue Plan Act, which President Joe Biden signed Thursday.
"I don't think we'll be able to use it for general revenues," Layne said.
The new relief package also will send about $2.8 billion to local governments in Virginia and $222 million for capital projects, such as expansion of broadband telecommunication networks that have proved to be indispensable for remote work and education during the public health crisis.
The new law would allow state and local governments until 2024 to spend the money, which would cover most of the next two-year budget. "The question is, do we want to save some of it?" Layne asked.
The additional federal aid will require a special session of the General Assembly later this year to decide how to spend it, as required under a provision of the budget the legislature approved on Feb. 27 and awaiting action by the governor.
Northam also is waiting to sign an emergency law adopted by the assembly to conform the state tax code to changes that Congress made in federal law last year through the CARES Act in March and the Consolidated Appropriations Act in December in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The governor's office has not yet received the bill from House Speaker Eileen Filler-Corn, D-Fairfax, who expects to certify it by the end of the week for Northam to sign.
The timing is critical to accountants and other tax preparers to meet income tax filing deadlines for a tax season that began late on Feb. 12. They are awaiting the governor's signature on the conformity bill to receive guidance from the tax state department and make changes to tax preparation software to reflect changes that will save taxpayers about $221 million.
Most of the savings, about $121 million, reflects changes in state tax law for individual taxpayers. However, the bill was delayed because of debate in the General Assembly over tax relief to businesses that received tax-exempt federal loans that the government converted to grants if they protected their employee payroll during the pandemic.
The legislature ultimately agreed to allow businesses that received the federal aid to deduct up to $100,000 in expenses from their state tax filings, even though the income wasn't taxable. The deductions also will be allowed for businesses that received emergency grants from the Rebuild VA program that Northam created with federal aid.
"The vast majority of taxpayers in the commonwealth are impacted by this in some way, shape or form," said Emily Walker, vice president of advocacy for the Virginia Society of Certified Public Accountants.
Some corporations face an early deadline on Monday for filing their state income tax returns or extensions until they know how the state law will change under the emergency legislation and receive guidance on how the tax department will interpret the changes.
"There are a lot of outstanding questions we can't get answers to until the bill is law," Walker said.
