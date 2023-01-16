 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
alert top story

Support for guns, ending gun violence collide at Capitol on Lobby Day

Marla Telleria, with Team Enough, speaks during a rally against gun violence at the Bell Tower in Capitol Square in Richmond, Va. on Lobby Day, Monday, January 16, 2023. Video by Alexa Welch Edlund/Times-Dispatch

The hillside below the Virginia State Capitol filled with supporters carrying orange signs proclaiming "guns save lives." Three hours later, the area was the site of a rally calling for an end to gun violence. A youth held an image of a handgun crossed out. 

For years, Virginia residents have used Martin Luther King Jr. Day as an opportunity to visit the General Assembly and lobby lawmakers in support of their cause. On Monday, advocates called for stronger gun rights, an end to gun violence, more education funding and putting a stop to vaccine mandates. 

Sen. Amanda Chase, R-Chesterfield, spoke to a crowd of at least 150 defending the Second Amendment on Monday morning. Chase has sponsored a bill that would prohibit localities from banning firearms in buildings, parks and other areas.

The city of Richmond banned guns on Capitol Square, which required gun-carrying demonstrators on Monday to stand across the street on the sidewalk. 

Republicans also have sponsored a bill that would allow residents to conceal guns without permits and a measure to end Virginia's red flag law - which gives a judge the ability to authorize confiscation of a person's gun if the person is deemed a risk to himself or others. 

But Democrats control the Senate, and it's unlikely those bills will pass. That's why it's more important that Republicans oppose Democratic bills aimed at curtailing gun rights, said Del. Tim Anderson, R-Virginia Beach. 

Democrats have introduced bills to ban the sale of assault rifles and large-capacity ammunition clips; to raise the minimum age to purchase an assault rifle at 21; and to prohibit the carrying of certain guns in public places such as streets, sidewalks and parks. 

Elly Hoinowski (from left) of Giles County and Jeff and Angela Akers of Christiansburg listen to speakers during a gun rights rally at the Bell Tower in Capitol Square on Lobby Day.

Al Evans, 26, a Highland Springs resident, said he was 9 years old when his uncle, Junior, taught him to fire a gun. When he attended Thomas Jefferson High School, he participated in Junior Reserve Officers' Training Corps, or JROTC, where he learned about gun ownership. 

But ROTC programs have become less popular, and young people don't get the education they need, he said. Last month, he went to work for the Virginia Citizens Defense League to increase participation from high schoolers and college students. 

Maria and John Edgar, veterans of the U.S. Air Force, came from Stafford County. They first attended Lobby Day in 2020, when tens of thousands of gun rights supporters descended on the Capitol to oppose then-Gov. Ralph Northam's gun control proposals. They needed a way to stand out from the crowd, they figured, so they wore bright yellow hard hats adorned with orange stickers.

They wore their hard hats again on Monday, and they said they'll keep coming back on Lobby Day each year. 

"You can't give up," John Edgar said. 

A group from Portsmouth listens to a speaker during a rally against gun violence at the Bell Tower in Capitol Square on Lobby Day.

At the rally against gun violence, which featured a crowd of a similar size, Marla Telleria said there are commonsense ways to make guns safer. One bill introduced by Democrats would ban the sale of a part of a gun known as a receiver if the receiver does not have a serial number. This prevents a person from assembling an unregistered gun. 

Another requires a person to store a firearm in a locked container and ammunition in a separate locked container when a minor is present.

Del. Rip Sullivan, D-Fairfax, said Democrats have to protect the progress they have made since 2020, when the General Assembly passed the red flag law, part of Northam's legislative package.

There were 546 gun deaths in Virginia in 2022 and more than 1,100 injuries, according to a state database. The number of emergency room visits for firearm injuries in Virginia increased 73% between 2018 and 2021.

"This is not the time for thoughts and prayers," said House Minority Leader Don Scott Jr., D-Portsmouth. "It's time to take action."

Maria Edgar, an Air Force veteran from Stafford County, listens to speakers during a gun rights rally at the Bell Tower in Capitol Square on Lobby Day. She attended with her husband, John, who is also an Air Force veteran.

Freeman Allan arrived on a bus with about 50 others from a church in Charlottesville. He carried a sign that read "More guns = less safety. You saw it in Charlottesville." He read aloud the names of the three University of Virginia football players who were shot to death in November – Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr. and D'Sean Perry. 

He said the idea that people need to be carrying guns to be safe is "flimflam" pedaled by politicians. 

Also in the crowd was Cameron Bertrand of Hampton Roads. He said he came to the Capitol because the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. was killed by gun violence and, 55 years later, Bertrand and others are fighting the same fight. 

Bertrand was shot six years ago in an attempted robbery. Now, he works with survivors to help them receive counseling, physical therapy and other care. 

During a rally against gun violence on Lobby Day, Freeman Allan calls out the names of the three University of Virginia football players who were killed in November. Allan came to Richmond on a bus from Charlottesville with a group of UVa students and United Church of Christ members.

Also on Monday, members of the Virginia Education Association advocated for greater funding for K-12 schools. Angela Dews, a special education teacher at Armstrong High in Richmond, said she teaches a number of students who are impoverished, students of color and students still learning English.

"We do it despite the lack of funding, but imagine what we could do if we had the funding that we needed," Dews said. 

At the end of the day, a group spoke against vaccine requirements. Chase has sponsored a bill that would prohibit the state from requiring COVID-19 vaccines in schools. 

Staff writer Anna Bryson contributed to this report.

Staff writer Anna Bryson contributed to this report.

