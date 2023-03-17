In Virginia, at times more than 200 patients in state mental hospitals are doing well enough to leave, but can't, because a place to live and support services are not available. Supportive housing is a particularly acute need.

It is a national issue, too.

Nearly a million people with mental illness don’t have a stable place to live, and programs to offer housing and supports have historically produced only 1,100 to 1,500 new units a year across the nation, the American Psychiatric Association’s Psychiatric Services journal reported last year. Having a secure place to live in a community with access to support services is an important part of recovery, the nonprofit group Mental Health America says.

The main problem has been funding, especially with record-high rents that are far beyond what people leaving state hospitals or who are also homeless or couch serving can afford, mental health workers say.

In Virginia, getting to the 7,000 supportive housing units Commissioner of Behavioral Health and Developmental Services Nelson Smith says are needed will likely cost about $120 million.

Last year, loans from the Virginia Housing Trust Fund – assigned two years ago to make supportive housing a priority as funding jumped from $7 million to $55 million last year and $75 million this year – generated 313 more supportive housing slots.

Department of Housing and Community Development tax credits helped fund an additional 627.

That got the state up to 1,700 units.

Funding for the Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Services for supportive housing programs has climbed over the past five years from $10.5 million to $42.8 million this year and $50.6 million next year.

The state Senate is proposing an additional $50 million on top of that.

Meanwhile the $93 million of state Affordable and Special Needs Housing loans Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced this month included funds for 298 units designated for supportive housing among the 4,000 units to be financed.

"Helping people remain safe in stable housing is a key component in Virginia's behavioral health strategy and we will continue to look for ways to support housing measures across the Commonwealth," Youngkin press secretary Macaulay Porter said.

Youngkin's behavioral health package announced just before the General Assembly session adds more housing options for people with high-intensity needs so they can be safely discharged from public and private hospitals, she said.

