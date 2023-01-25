Supreme Court appoints new judge in hearing on Morrisseys' case

The Virginia Supreme Court has appointed a retired juvenile court judge from Suffolk to preside over a hearing Friday about dueling protective orders that Sen. Joe Morrissey, D-Richmond, and his estranged wife, Myrna, sought against each other.

The court informed the Chesterfield County Juvenile & Domestic Relations Court on Wednesday that it had appointed Judge Robert S. Brewbaker Jr., a retired juvenile and domestic relations court judge for the district that includes the cities of Suffolk and Franklin and the counties of Southampton and Isle of Wight. He retired from the bench in 2017.

Attorneys for Ms. Morrissey had challenged the court's previous appointment of a sitting juvenile court judge in Roanoke because of Sen. Morrissey's influence over the General Assembly's election and his role in the elevation of state judges as a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee. Her attorneys had sought the appointment of a retired judge who the legislature would not consider for future judgeships.

Sen. Morrissey's lawyer, Robert Isaacs of Henrico County, accused Ms. Morrissey of turning the case into "a media circus" with the allegations and public statements.

Isaacs objected Tuesday to a motion by Ms. Morrissey's attorneys asking Roanoke Judge Frank W. Rogers III to recuse himself from presiding over the protective order hearing this week. He said Sen. Morrissey does not know Rogers, has not dealt with him and was not involved in his appointment to the Roanoke Juvenile & Domestic Relations Court in 2014 — three years before the senator took his current office.

"Mother, through counsel, sets forth wildly false, imaginative, and unfounded allegations regarding Father's character and perceived influence," Isaacs said his objection to the motion for recusal filed Monday.

Rogers was a candidate for a Roanoke Circuit Court judgeship during a high-profile General Assembly fight in 2020, after Sen. Morrissey's election to the Senate, but the legislature instead chose former Del. Onzlee Ware, D-Roanoke, to fill the seat.

The Supreme Court said Tuesday it had appointed Rogers last week only to preside over the preliminary protective orders. "Another order will be entered by the Court designating a judge to preside over these cases on an ongoing basis," Supreme Court Clerk Muriel-Theresa Pitney told Ms. Morrissey's lawyers, Mary Elizabeth White and Darcey Geissler, in a letter Tuesday.

Rogers approved two preliminary protective orders last week against Ms. Morrissey and her live-in boyfriend, while denying one she had sought against her husband. Under the orders, Ms. Morrissey is prohibited from having any contact with her children and can no longer live in the Chesterfield County home that Sen. Morrissey had provided her last month in lieu of spousal and child support in their impending divorce.

Sen. and Ms. Morrissey have traded allegations publicly since he called police on Jan. 12 to report alleged abuse of their son, now 5, by her boyfriend as discipline for disrespecting his mother and refusing to apologize. The incident was initially reported to Richmond police, but Chesterfield police quickly took over investigation of the abuse allegation.

“It’s still very much under investigation,” Chesterfield police spokesperson Liz Caroon said Tuesday.

Ms. Morrissey, in a social media post Sunday and subsequent court filings, contends that what Sen. Morrissey alleged were welts on their son's buttocks from being beaten by a belt was actually a rash her lawyers said was caused by "the father insisting on putting him in Pull-Ups at night, even though the child is potty-trained."

Sen. Morrissey said he discovered the marks after swimming with his children at the Jefferson Hotel pool in Richmond, but his wife said the existing rash had been inflamed by a wet bathing suit over pull-up pants.

"There is just no evidence to back Father's salacious untruths," Ms. Morrissey's lawyers stated in their response to objections by Sen. Morrissey's lawyer.

The response notes that no emergency protective order or criminal complaint was issued that night, and she was allowed to pick up their son and his two sisters the next day. Sen. Morrissey's office issued a public statement about the abuse allegation the next night, after his wife posted an account of his alleged marital infidelities and mistreatment on Instagram.

The next day, Jan. 14, Sen. Morrissey sought and received emergency protective orders from a Chesterfield magistrate against his wife and her boyfriend. With the emergency orders set to expire three days later, Sen. and Ms. Morrissey both appeared at Chesterfield Juvenile & Domestic Relations Court expecting a hearing, but all six judges on the bench recused themselves from sitting on the case because of the senator's role in judicial elections by the General Assembly.

Late that afternoon, Rogers approved preliminary protective orders against Ms. Morrissey and her boyfriend, while denying protective orders she sought against her husband, subject to hearing on Friday, Jan. 27. The judge also awarded Sen. Morrissey possession of the Chesterfield house, which Ms. Morrissey and her boyfriend had occupied just two weeks before the allege abuse.

"I had my own place for two years," Ms. Morrissey said in an interview with the Richmond Times-Dispatch on Monday.

Ms. Morrissey said in the interview that she asked her husband not to return home from his victory party after his election to the Senate in November 2019. She said she wanted to leave the marriage the previous year, but he persuaded her stay.

"I was calling it quits," she said.

The couple had been the focus of intense public interest since their relationship began in 2013, when she was 17 years old and working as an assistant in his law office in Henrico. Subsequently, Sen. Morrissey agreed to an Alford plea on a misdemeanor charge of contributing to the delinquency of a minor in 2015. He was sentenced to 12 months in jail with six months suspended. He was allowed to work as a state delegate from Henrico through a work release program, spending nights in jail in 2015.

Sen. Morrissey and Myrna Warren Pride married in 2016 and had three children together. She helped him in his upset Democratic primary victory over Sen. Rosalyn Dance, D-Petersburg, in 2019 and his subsequent general election victory.

But, Ms. Morrissey said this week, "I don't want to be in the public eye."

"I just want to get through this process," she said. "I want to get my kids back."

