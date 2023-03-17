Amid questions raised by constituents and some Democratic lawmakers, it remains unclear if there have been changes to how restoration of voting rights occurs under Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s administration.

Arina Van Breda, a voter registration director with Fairfax County’s chapter of the League of Women Voters, said that she had reached out to the Youngkin administration to see if there were any updates she needed to know. She was curious what the current criteria was for consideration — as people seeking restored rights need to know how to navigate the process.

“They never responded to our inquiry, which is why I reached out to Senator Surovell,” she said.

Sen. Scott Surovell, D-Fairfax, emailed Secretary of the Commonwealth Kay Coles James.

"We consider each application that we receive on the merits of each individual case, but we get information from state agency partners [Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Services, Virginia State Police, Department of Elections, and the Compensation Board] from applicants to appropriately consider each candidate," she responded.

It remains unclear how exactly those agencies are involved in the consideration process and what criteria petitioners will be subject to or documentation they may need to provide.

According to a snapshot on the Wayback Machine (an internet archive of web pages), the Secretary of the Commonwealth site under the Northam administration indicated that it had dropped the requirement to have completed parole before petitioning — it’s also unclear if that’s still the case.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch emailed the same questions about the criteria and if anything has changed to James and a spokesperson for Youngkin. At the time of this publication, the administration did not answer direct questions but provided a statement.

Rights restoration cases are assessed "on an individual basis according to the law and take into consideration the unique elements of each situation, practicing grace for those who need it and ensuring public safety for our community and families,” wrote Macaulay Porter in an email. The Department of Corrections and the Secretary of the Commonwealth "work with the appropriate agencies to restore an individual's rights."

Virginia and Kentucky are the only states that bar anyone convicted of a felony from voting, although seven more states deny some the right to vote. Virginia law allows felons who have completed their terms to petition a governor to get back their civil rights, including the rights to vote, serve on a jury and run for office.

On Friday, Sen. Lionel Spruill Sr., D-Chesapeake, who chairs the Senate’s Privileges and Elections Committee, sent a letter to James asking similar questions about its procedures and published a copy on Twitter.

“It is critical that Virginians are aware of the process, and I am very concerned that thousands of people have been released who thought their rights were being automatically restored, but it never happened,” Spruill wrote.

In July 2016 the state Supreme Court struck down then-Gov. Terry McAuliffe’s executive order restoring voting rights to 206,000 felons who had served their time. A 4-3 majority found that McAuliffe had overstepped his authority by issuing the blanket order. Governors continue to consider cases on an individual basis.

Each year the Secretary of the Commonwealth submits a report to the General Assembly with details of whose rights the administration restored. The numbers have been higher under previous administrations, with about 4,000 people having been restored during Youngkin’s first year as governor. Spruill questions why the number is lower.

In October 2022, Youngkin restored about 800 people’s rights ahead of congressional elections and said that “second chances are essential to ensuring Virginians who have made mistakes are able to move forward toward a successful future.”

Streamlining the procedure is not new. Three recent governors' administrations (from Republican Bob McDonnell to Democrats Terry McAuliffe and Ralph Northam) have worked to make the process of restoration more navigable to varying degrees. McDonnell worked to locate and notify felons who had served their time of opportunities to petition for restoration. McAuliffe restored 179,000 people’s rights after unsuccessfully attempting to do so via the executive order. Northam dropped the requirement to have first completed parole to be considered.

In conjunction with gubernatorial actions, Sen. Mamie Locke, D-Hampton, has carried a measure several years in a row to put automatic restoration of rights in Virginia’s state constitution.

Calling it “her life’s work," she said in a call that she’s continued to pursue the matter “so that we wouldn't have to even be having this kind of a conversation.”

It’s important, she said, because by leaving it up to governors it can be subjective. She believes everyone who has served their time and reentered society should be able to participate in democracy again.

“I don't think it should be left up to a governor or even the General Assembly to make this decision,” Locke said.