Susan Swecker easily wins re-election as Virginia Democratic Party chairwoman

Virginia Democrats on Saturday overwhelmingly elected Susan Swecker to another four-year term as the party's chairwoman.

Swecker, chairwoman since 2015, received nearly 80% of the tally from the party's State Central Committee in a virtual convention, with 213 votes to 31 for Josh Stanfield, head of Activate Virginia, and 24 for Jim McBride, a member of the Fairfax County Democratic Committee.

"Thank you Virginia Democrats for re-electing me as your Chairwoman," Swecker said on Twitter. "I hope to make you proud."

Swecker prevailed despite the party's election losses last fall as Republican Glenn Youngkin led a GOP swept for governor, lieutenant governor and attorney general, winning their first statewide offices since 2009. Republicans also gained control of the Virginia House of Delegates, taking a 52-48 edge.

During much of her seven-year tenure Democrats held the governorship under Terry McAuliffe and Ralph Northam. Amid pushback to the Trump presidency Democrats also took majorities in the state's U.S. House delegation and in the General Assembly before Republicans took back the House of Delegates in the November election.

In 2015 Swecker took over the position as the party's leader that then-Richmond Mayor Dwight C. Jones had held for about a year.

Swecker, originally from Highland County, has been a fixture in state Democratic politics for more than 40 years. She became chair of the Highland County Democratic Party at 22 and says her first paid job in Virginia politics came when she worked in Virginia for President Jimmy Carter's re-election bid in 1980.

A member of the Democratic National Committee, Swecker was executive director of the state Democratic Party from 1986 to 1988. She directed John Kerry’s Virginia presidential campaign in 2004 and backed Hillary Clinton’s bid for the 2008 Democratic nomination.

Other officials the Democrats elected to posts Saturday are:

• Gaylene Kanoyton, First Vice Chair for Organization

• Marc Broklawski, Second Vice Chair for Rules

• Ricardo Alfaro, Vice Chair for Technology & Communications

• Sen. Louise Lucas, D-Portsmouth, Vice Chair for Outreach

• Clarence Tong, Vice Chair for Finance

• Isaac Sarver, Secretary

• Abbie Easter, Treasurer