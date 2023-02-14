It was just a year and a day ago that Keen Harper Frisk gave the girl a lift to a McDonald's up in Waynesboro and she gave him what she said was a Percocet by way of thanks.

But the pill had enough fentanyl in it – it only takes the equivalent of a grain or two of salt – to cause a fatal overdose, and Frisk, just 23, became one of the five Virginians a day dying in what’s looking more and more like an epidemic.

“I came today to talk to legislators,” his mom, Debra Frisk, said. “But it’s like they’ve got the mindset - they don’t want to hear.”

Debbie Evans came down to the Capitol from Woodbridge in Prince William County with a yards-long painting she made of roughly 1,000 overdose victims, including her son James – “but I always called him Jamie.”

A 34-year-old Washington Capitals fan who struggled with an addiction to pain killers since a hospital stay as a teenager, Jamie was excited about his new job when a friend texted that he knew a guy in Washington – “When I saw that on his phone, I knew what that meant,” his mom said.

So the two headed into the city, picked up the drugs, and the fentanyl in Jamie’s killed him.

Now, Evans hopes her painting – a thousand small portraits of people doing their favorite things – dancing, playing in a band, fishing – will bring home the human cost of the fentanyl epidemic.

She was one of a dozen family members of overdose victims who organized an ad hoc day of lobbying. They came to the Capitol the day after a Senate committee killed the last chance for Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s top criminal justice ask: allowing felony homicide charges for dealers whose drugs cause fatal overdoses.

Accountability for dealers is still a priority, said Youngkin family friend Tom Mazich, whose son Grey took what a friend told him was a pain pill to help him deal with a case of double pneumonia.

“The autopsy showed it was 100% fentanyl,” Mazich said.

“He trusted that person” who gave him the supposed pain pill,” his mom, Delaine Mazich, said. “He took it, went to sleep and never woke up.”

Grey was captain of his high school football team and a senior at Clemson University when he died, just 21 years old.

“At this celebration of life, everyone said he was their best friend,” said Delaine Mazich. “We want people to know it could happen to anyone."

The families' lobby day brought first lady Suzanne Youngkin out, too, working the halls of the Pocahontas building like any of the scores of lobbyists grabbing senators and members of the House for a quick word about any of the thousands of measures still moving through the General Assembly.

“This was a first for me,” Youngkin said. “Arm-twisting … I’m out of my comfort zone.”

But continuing an education push about the dangers of fentanyl and the evolving stream of ever-stronger drugs flooding Virginia is a priority for her and her husband, she said.

There are resources to help people struggling with addiction. The state is working to make medications that reverse the effects of overdose widely available and to train people on applying them, said Secretary of Health and Human Resources John Littel.

Littel said the administration would keep trying for the felony homicide bill.

“I think there’s the stigma, that victims are just addicts. But they’re not all,” said Tom Mazich. “We know who he got it from, he’s still out there. There’s got to be accountability.”