Tax cuts: Does Virginia assembly wait for study or move first?

As always, the state tax code will be the immediate focus of the new assembly because of the annual push to conform Virginia's tax rules with recent changes in the federal government's definitions of taxable income. In two of the last three years, major changes in federal law prompted prolonged debate in the assembly that delayed the adoption of tax rules upon which taxpayers and their accountants rely.

"In a fixed-date conformity state, you really need to get that bill out quickly because the taxpayers and the preparers they pay to help them need to know what the rules are," said Stosch, who carried legislation in 2003 that moved Virginia to conforming tax rules early each year instead of automatically on a rolling basis.

At the time, legislators didn't want to conform to two federal provisions that would have cost the state money, but now Stosch said, "Rolling conformity may make sense."

The Virginia Society for Certified Public Accountants has been building political support for its legislative proposal to return to rolling conformity, while providing what it calls "guardrails" to allow the assembly to separately address tax provisions that could have significant effects on state revenues or on taxpayers themselves.