Tax cuts: Does Virginia assembly wait for study or move first?

Virginia's tax code is likely to dominate the next General Assembly session, with Gov.-elect Glenn Youngkin pushing aggressively for wide-ranging tax cuts on "day one" of his administration. His Republican allies already are readying legislation to eliminate the sales tax on groceries and double the standard deduction for state income tax returns.
Del. Joe McNamara, R-Roanoke County, a certified public accountant and member of the House Finance Committee, says he has prepared legislation to accomplish those tax cuts and move Virginia to "rolling conformity" with the federal tax code to prevent legislative politics from delaying taxpayers and their CPAs from preparing state tax returns on time.
"I think we need to move forward," said McNamara, a member of Youngkin's transition "landing team" for finance issues. "I think the money is there."
Republicans could get help in the Democratic-controlled Senate from Sens. Chap Petersen, D-Fairfax City, and Joe Morrissey, D-Richmond, who want to raise the standard deduction even higher than Youngkin to the temporary federal threshold that will remain in effect at least through 2025.
But the Senate's Democratic budget leader - and at least one prominent Republican - urge caution, despite the likelihood of a second, multibillion-dollar revenue surplus at the end of the fiscal year in June.
"I need to work out with the new administration where we're willing to go and where they want to go," said Senate Finance Chair Janet Howell, D-Fairfax, who wants to wait on changes to Virginia's income tax until the completion of a study by the Joint Legislative Audit and Review Commission, known as JLARC, next fall.
"I want to leave the commonwealth in a really good position, where we're not going to find out in two or three years that we're short of money," said Howell, who would not confirm rumors that she intends to retire at the end of her Senate term at the beginning of 2024.
Sen. Emmett Hanger, R-Augusta, former co-chairman of the budget committee, said he endorses a suggestion by another former Senate Finance chairman, former Sen. Walter Stosch, R-Henrico, to create an independent, bipartisan commission to oversee a comprehensive overhaul of Virginia's tax policies, both for the state and local governments.
"I'm not for walking into Richmond in January and just doing it," Hanger said. "I want it to be a more thorough process."
Stosch, who retired in early 2016 but still has the ear of legislators, urged them to "put public policy first."
"It takes a little political will, but there needs to be tax reform," he said in an interview.
Gas tax
Del. Terry Austin, R-Botetourt, a member of the House Appropriations Committee, is not ready to commit to one of Youngkin's other campaign promises - the 12-month suspension of a 5-cent-per-gallon increase in the gasoline tax that took effect on July 1.
"We'll certainly do our best to accommodate the governor-elect's intentions - if we can afford to do so," said Austin, who serves on Youngkin's transition landing team for transportation issues.
Austin said he was reassured by a presentation to JLARC last month that showed Virginia's transportation program to be well-positioned for the future.
The study credited an omnibus funding bill approved last year that raised state and regional fuel taxes and adopted user fees for electric and high-efficiency vehicles to help offset declines in gas consumption in the future.
He voted against the omnibus bill, but told House Speaker Eileen Filler-Corn, D-Fairfax, one of its chief sponsors, that he might vote differently now.
"Do we have a sustainable path forward for transportation funding? Right now, I think we probably do," Austin said in an interview on Monday.
Tax conformity
As always, the state tax code will be the immediate focus of the new assembly because of the annual push to conform Virginia's tax rules with recent changes in the federal government's definitions of taxable income. In two of the last three years, major changes in federal law prompted prolonged debate in the assembly that delayed the adoption of tax rules upon which taxpayers and their accountants rely.
"In a fixed-date conformity state, you really need to get that bill out quickly because the taxpayers and the preparers they pay to help them need to know what the rules are," said Stosch, who carried legislation in 2003 that moved Virginia to conforming tax rules early each year instead of automatically on a rolling basis.
At the time, legislators didn't want to conform to two federal provisions that would have cost the state money, but now Stosch said, "Rolling conformity may make sense."
The Virginia Society for Certified Public Accountants has been building political support for its legislative proposal to return to rolling conformity, while providing what it calls "guardrails" to allow the assembly to separately address tax provisions that could have significant effects on state revenues or on taxpayers themselves.
"Rolling conformity would not prohibit lawmakers from enacting legislation to decouple from federal law," the society said in a policy white paper it released last week. "It is even possible, and our recommendation, to impose specific guardrails to trigger decoupling until further review and analysis can occur."
McNamara already has drafted legislation to restore rolling conformity, while carving out any federal tax provision that would cost Virginia more than a small percentage of annual general fund revenues to pay for core government services such as education and public safety.
"I think it would take a lot of the politics out of the equation," he said.
At the same time, McNamara is prepared to resume a political battle that resulted in a truce last year over Virginia's tax treatment of forgivable loans that Virginia businesses receive from federal COVID-19 emergency spending packages to help them survive and recover from the pandemic.
He will propose legislation to continue the temporary state policy of allowing businesses to deduct up to $100,000 in expenses from their state taxes, even if they have received forgivable federal loans or direct state grants that already are exempt from state income tax.
McNamara said he's going to try to raise the threshold to $250,000, but he wants it retroactive to the previous year so the same rules apply for businesses in both years.
"It could be tricky," he acknowledged.
Groceries tax
Even trickier will be fulfilling Youngkin's campaign promise to eliminate the state sales tax on groceries, which the state reduced to 2.5% almost 20 years ago under the administration of Gov. Mark Warner (now a U.S. senator). It's long been a priority of both parties, but local governments depend on the remaining tax for revenues, primarily for public schools, as well as a small portion for transportation.
"There's going to have to be some mechanism for localities to be made whole in order for that to have a chance of getting through the General Assembly," McNamara said.
Local government fiscal consultant Jim Regimbal estimates the annual cost at $650 million to $750 million a year. McNamara pegs the likely loss at about $600 million, which he thinks could be easily offset by a revenue surplus in this year that he expects to exceed $4 billion.
"The revenue surplus is very large," McNamara said. "I think it has three to four years behind it. We should give back one-third of the revenue surplus in tax reductions, as appropriate."
