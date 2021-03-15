Tax dash begins as Northam signs conformity bill, but filing deadline could be delayed

The second emergency funding package, adopted on Dec. 27, for the first time allowed businesses that received the federal aid to deduct expenses from their taxes, even though the money wasn’t taxed at the federal level. The assembly ultimately adopted a compromise that allows businesses that received the loans or grants from the Rebuild VA program to deduct up to $100,000 in expenses from their taxes for 2020.

The legislation also gave about $121 million in state tax breaks to individual taxpayers to conform with changes in federal law for federal income taxes. The assembly adopted the legislation by two-thirds votes in both chambers to allow the legislation to take effect immediately upon the governor’s signature instead of July 1.

“Obviously, we’re thrilled that it’s finally been signed,” said Emily Walker, vice president of advocacy at the Virginia Society of Certified Public Accountants.

Accountants and other tax preparers have been waiting for guidance from the Department of Taxation, which couldn’t act until the governor signed the legislation into law. Tax practitioners also can now adjust their computer software for processing tax returns to reflect the changes in Virginia tax law.