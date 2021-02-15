Tax dropped from bill to create 'reinsurance' pool for high-cost consumers, lower premiums for others

“The intention of this bill is to lower health care premiums on the individual market,” Sickles told the committee.

Currently, 14 states effectively buy down the cost of health insurance premiums by using either a tax on policies or general tax dollars to fund a separate pool for high-cost customers. The federal government would pay for more than 80% of the cost, using savings from subsidies that it otherwise would pay on higher insurance premiums in the marketplace.

Sickles had proposed a 1% assessment on policies sold on the individual and large-group markets. Alternatively, he proposed to use $40 million in the budget to pay for the state’s share of the cost, but the House did not include it in the budget it adopted on Friday.

As vice chairman of the House Appropriations Committee, Sickles said he doesn’t oppose using general tax dollars to pay all or part of the state’s share of the cost, but he prefers “a small fee that is broadly applied” to policies sold by insurance companies that he contends would benefit from lower premiums.

“The whole point of the bill is to sell more insurance to people who are not buying it now because it’s too expensive,” he said.