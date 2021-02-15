Tax dropped from bill to create 'reinsurance' pool for high-cost consumers, lower premiums for others

A proposed tax on some health insurance policies is no longer part of legislation to create a state “reinsurance” program to lower the cost of health insurance premiums by creating a separate pool for people who require the most expensive medical care.
House Bill 2332, proposed by Del. Mark Sickles, D-Fairfax, passed the Senate Commerce and Labor Committee by a 12-2 vote on Monday after the panel eliminated a 1% fee on premiums for large-group and individual policies and asked the assembly money committees to instead pay for the program with money from general tax dollars in the budget.
“We would not be imposing a tax increase on anyone with this bill,” said Sen. George Barker, D-Fairfax, who proposed the amendment.
Sen. Scott Surovell, D-Fairfax, supported the amendment because he said without it, the legislation “really forces the cost of this on small businesses that have to buy their insurance plans from insurance companies.”
The Virginia Association of Health Plans, which had opposed Sickles’ original bill, supported the amended legislation, along with a broad coalition of health advocates and some businesses looking for relief from the high cost of health insurance on the individual and small-group markets.
Two Republicans voted against the amended bill, which one of them, Sen. Steve Newman, R-Lynchburg, later described as “the last piece of Obamacare,” or the Affordable Care Act, which President Barack Obama signed into law in 2010.
Newman had opposed other state initiatives to carry out the health care law, such as expanding Virginia’s Medicaid program or creating a state-based health insurance exchange to expand health care coverage.
After a five-year political standoff, Virginia expanded eligibility for its Medicaid program at the beginning of 2019 to eventually cover an additional 520,000 people who had been uninsured or purchased insurance through a federally run marketplace in Virginia.
Currently, 261,963 Virginians receive insurance coverage from policies on the federal marketplace, which the state plans to take over in two years with its own insurance exchange under legislation Sickles proposed that lawmakers adopted last year.
The amended reinsurance bill now will be reviewed by the Senate Finance and Appropriations Committee, where Newman, a member, said he would “take a real deep look at it.”
The federal marketplace in Virginia reopened its enrollment period on Monday under an order from President Joe Biden to give people an additional three months to buy health insurance coverage. The federal government uses a sliding income scale to pay subsidies on monthly premiums for people earning up to 400% of the federal poverty limit, or $87,841 for a family of three.
The reinsurance program is designed to help Virginians who earn too much for federal subsidies but can’t afford to buy health insurance policies on the individual market, which averaged almost $650 a month last year.
“The intention of this bill is to lower health care premiums on the individual market,” Sickles told the committee.
Currently, 14 states effectively buy down the cost of health insurance premiums by using either a tax on policies or general tax dollars to fund a separate pool for high-cost customers. The federal government would pay for more than 80% of the cost, using savings from subsidies that it otherwise would pay on higher insurance premiums in the marketplace.
Sickles had proposed a 1% assessment on policies sold on the individual and large-group markets. Alternatively, he proposed to use $40 million in the budget to pay for the state’s share of the cost, but the House did not include it in the budget it adopted on Friday.
As vice chairman of the House Appropriations Committee, Sickles said he doesn’t oppose using general tax dollars to pay all or part of the state’s share of the cost, but he prefers “a small fee that is broadly applied” to policies sold by insurance companies that he contends would benefit from lower premiums.
“The whole point of the bill is to sell more insurance to people who are not buying it now because it’s too expensive,” he said.
