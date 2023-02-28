One-time tax rebates are part of the state budget talks that the Senate and House of Delegates hope to resume as early as next week after negotiations broke down late last week over the $1 billion package of tax cuts Gov. Glenn Youngkin is seeking.

House and Senate budget negotiators are still considering a package of tax cuts, but one that looks different than what Youngkin proposed, with one-time rebates instead of a cut in the corporate income tax rate that Democrats had flatly rejected.

Senate Finance Co-Chair Janet Howell, D-Fairfax, said that one-time rebates would provide direct tax relief without draining budget revenues in future years after the current two-year spending plans ends in mid-2024.

"I think rebates are definitely on the table," Howell said in an interview with the Richmond Times-Dispatch.

Negotiations ended abruptly on Friday night after the Senate balked at a restructured package of tax cuts and one-time rebates that House Appropriations Chair Barry Knight, R-Virginia, had proposed. Knight ended the discussions after Howell and Co-Chair George Barker, D-Fairfax, backed off a proposal he thought they had accepted to allow the assembly to adopt a budget and adjourn only a few days late for the scheduled 46-day session.

Knight acknowledged that he told them he was prepared to leave Richmond without a revised budget and rely instead on the current two-year budget. Doing so would forgo tax cuts, additional spending and other policy changes that could be included in a new spending plan, including allowing all localities to impose a sales tax surcharge on themselves to modernize school buildings and settle a fight between Petersburg and Richmond over the right to approve a casino.

Howell and Barker said they had made no commitments, but other Democratic negotiators rejected the tax package as cutting too deeply in spending on priorities such as public education, behavioral health and additional pay raises for teachers and state employees, less than a year after lawmakers agreed to a $4 billion package of tax cuts. The Senate negotiating team includes six Democrats and three Republicans in an election year for all 140 assembly seats.

Knight said Monday that the Senate leaders "did not commit," but had agreed that the proposed package was a fair compromise. House Speaker Todd Gilbert, R-Shenandoah, expressed disappointment after the Assembly adjourned Saturday with a stop-gap budget, despite what he claimed was "an agreement on principle" on both tax cuts and spending.

"There was no deal," Barker told The Times-Dispatch.

The proposed package would have substituted more than $400 million in one-time rebates for Youngkin's proposal to cut the corporate tax rate from 6% to 5%, which would have been lower than the top income tax rate for individuals. Other elements of the proposed package included removing the age limit for exempting up to $40,000 in military retirement income, increasing the interest expense deduction for business and increasing the standard deduction for taxpayers who don't itemize deductions on their income tax returns.

The package didn't include a Youngkin proposal to allow small businesses and self-employed Virginians to deduct up to 10% of qualified business income tax. The stickiest issue was the governor's proposal to lower the top individual income tax rate from 5.75% to 5.5%, while potentially structuring the income tiers in Virginia's tax code without raising the rate for anyone.

"It was a hybrid," Knight said.

The estimated price tag for the package was about $900 million, which would have been close to the $1 billion that Youngkin sought, but in a much different form.

“All parties are well aware of where the Governor stands," Youngkin spokeswoman Macaulay Porter said Tuesday. "He’s been clear that with $3.6 billion in surplus resources, we can cut taxes and invest in key priorities. He looks forward to working with legislators to get this done for Virginia.”

Howell, who confirmed on Tuesday that she is not running for re-election, scoffed at the notion that the figure would reach $900 million. "Oh come on!" she said.

None of the new package of tax cuts would extend beyond the fiscal year that begins on July 1 because Democrats had killed all of the legislation that Republicans had proposed to change tax policies in the state code.

Democratic budget leaders have not supported any attempt to lower the top individual tax rate, which applies to anyone with adjusted gross income of more than $17,000 a year. That covers 84% of Virginia taxpayers, with a wide range in income. A legislative study last fall recommended options to make the state tax code more progressive, or fairer to lower and middle-income taxpayers who pay a higher proportional share of their earnings than the wealthy.

"I don't think the Senate would be willing to move on the rates, certainly [not] the corporate tax rate," Barker said, adding that they also are "not likely to be supportive of reducing that top rate for individuals.

"All that's doing is making the disparity worse," he said.

On spending, Senate Democrats and House Republicans agree on the priorities - K-12 schools and higher education, behavioral health and human services, and public safety - but not on the amount of money that would be available to spend.

"We would have had to cut way too deeply," Barker said.

With time running out, the House and Senate agreed to what Howell called "a skinny budget" that made appropriations in four areas - financial reserves, pension liabilities, cost overruns on capital projects and state aid for education.

The additional $259 million in education aid included additional sales tax revenues and reflected changes in student enrollment, but also attempted to compensate for a $201 million error that the Department of Education made last year in the amount of state funding it told local school divisions to expect in the new budget.

"I think we significantly addressed the error," Barker said.

Now, the question is whether and when the budget conference committee resumes negotiations on a revised spending plan.

That could happen next week, Barker said. "It's not all that hard to do."