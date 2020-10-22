Taxes, health care dominate in final candidate forum for Spanberger and Freitas

The Affordable Care Act ensures "guaranteed issue" of health care coverage for people, regardless of the risk and costs of treating people with pre-existing medical conditions. The guarantee applies primarily to the individual insurance market, but it has raised the cost of insurance, especially for people who earn too much to qualify for federal subsidies, said Doug Gray, executive director of the Virginia Association of Health Plans.

The law attempts to offset the costs by requiring healthy people to have health insurance and spread the risks of coverage, as well as the use of "re-insurance" to pay for high-risk cases, Gray said in an interview on Thursday. "The heart of the issue is the decision to go to guaranteed issue means you've added enormous cost to the system and you have to find a way to pay for it."

Threats to elections

The Richmond First forum also focused on threats to U.S. elections by Russia, Iran and China. National intelligence experts confirmed this week that Iran was the source of emails targeted at Democrats in a bid to sow division in the presidential race, and that Iran and Russia had obtained U.S. voter registration records.