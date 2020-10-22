Taxes, health care dominate in final candidate forum for Spanberger and Freitas

Taxes and health care dominated the final forum for Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D-7th, and Del. Nick Freitas, R-Culpeper, Thursday, less than two weeks before the close of an election for Virginia's 7th Congressional District that could help determine control of the House of Representatives.
Freitas intensified his attack on Spanberger for her support of former Vice President Joe Biden, the Democratic presidential nominee, during a ZOOM forum conducted by the Richmond First Club.
He repeatedly tried to tie the first-term congresswoman to Biden's proposal to raise $3.6 trillion over 10 years through higher taxes on businesses and households earning more than $400,000 a year.
"What's going to happen at the end of the day is that Abigail Spanberger is going to vote to raise your taxes," Freitas said during a 70-minute forum moderated by Greg McQuade, a reporter for WTVR-Channel 6 television in Richmond.
Spanberger, a member of the moderate Blue Dog Democrat coalition, countered that the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act that President Donald Trump signed in late 2017 provided permanent tax relief only for corporations and other businesses, while reducing taxes temporarily for middle-class families whom she said would face higher taxes when the cuts expire in 2025.
"I'm not Joe Biden, Delegate Freitas," she said, contending she would not support higher taxes "on middle-class and working families."
Spanberger also countered with criticisms of President Donald Trump, though not by name, for his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic that has killed more than 220,000 Americans and disrupted the nation's economy.
"We had a White House that did not take the pandemic seriously," she said.
Affordable Care Act
Spanberger remained on the attack on health care because of Freitas' opposition to the Affordable Care Act. She focused on the health care law's provisions to expand Medicaid to insure more than 470,000 Virginians and require insurers to provide health coverage to people with pre-existing medical conditions.
Freitas said he supports protection of health coverage for people with pre-existing conditions, but not through the Affordable Care Act, which has been under attack by Republicans since President Barack Obama signed the law in 2010. "I don't think the ACC delivered on its promises," he said, citing higher insurance premiums and difficulty in finding enough doctors to provide care.
He did not say how he would ensure health coverage for people with pre-existing conditions and pay for it without the protection of the health care law, which is the subject of a legal challenge that the U.S. Supreme Court will hear a week after the election.
The Affordable Care Act ensures "guaranteed issue" of health care coverage for people, regardless of the risk and costs of treating people with pre-existing medical conditions. The guarantee applies primarily to the individual insurance market, but it has raised the cost of insurance, especially for people who earn too much to qualify for federal subsidies, said Doug Gray, executive director of the Virginia Association of Health Plans.
The law attempts to offset the costs by requiring healthy people to have health insurance and spread the risks of coverage, as well as the use of "re-insurance" to pay for high-risk cases, Gray said in an interview on Thursday. "The heart of the issue is the decision to go to guaranteed issue means you've added enormous cost to the system and you have to find a way to pay for it."
Threats to elections
The Richmond First forum also focused on threats to U.S. elections by Russia, Iran and China. National intelligence experts confirmed this week that Iran was the source of emails targeted at Democrats in a bid to sow division in the presidential race, and that Iran and Russia had obtained U.S. voter registration records.
Spanberger, a former CIA officer, called foreign interference in U.S. elections "the most foundational threat to our democracy," and said, "It is an attack on all of us."
Freitas, a former Green Beret, agreed that Russia, Iran and China pose serious threats to the U.S. democratic system, but he also faulted Spanberger for voting to impeach Trump for allegedly using aid to Ukraine to gain political ammunition against Biden.
He also accused Democrats of a "federal takeover" of local elections by expanding use of mail-in ballots that he said are "susceptible to fraud."
COVID-19
Both candidates agreed that the COVID-19 pandemic is the top concern of voters in the 7th Congressional District, but they proposed different ways to address it.
Spanberger said she supported four pieces of emergency legislation, including the CARES Act, that spent more than $3 trillion to help individuals, businesses, and state and local governments survive the public health emergency. She did not support two subsequent relief packages proposed by Speaker Nancy Pelosi and House Democrats, which she described as partisan.
She said she strongly advocates a new bipartisan relief package that would restore enhanced unemployment benefits to Americans who've lost their jobs and forgivable loans to struggling businesses, send more help to state and local governments to avoid layoffs and cuts in public services, and provide money for a national coronavirus testing strategy.
Freitas said he supports "very, very targeted" relief that helps the unemployed and small businesses, but not additional aid for state and local governments. He also wants to lift restrictions on businesses to reopen the economy, while focusing health protections on the elderly.
"You can't run perpetual stimulus over and over again," he said.
The Cook Political Report and Sabato's Crystal Ball show the 7th District leaning toward Democrats. Spanberger unseated Rep. Dave Brat, R-7th in 2018 by carrying Henrico County by more than 20,000 votes and Chesterfield County by more than 10,000 while trailing in the district's eight rural counties.
