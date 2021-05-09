'Tears of joy': Mother's Day arrives at Richmond area nursing homes after a year's absence

Almost a year and a half had passed since Geline Williams had seen her mother, former Richmond Mayor Geline Williams, anywhere but on a computer screen.

Williams, one of five siblings living in farflung places, traveled to Richmond from her home in Boston for a long Mother's Day weekend visit with her mother, now 97, in her apartment at Secret Garden Villas, an assisted living community at Cedarfield retirement complex in western Henrico County.

"Truly tears of joy," she said of her meeting with her mother on Thursday.

The reunion was enabled by a combination of vaccinations against COVID-19 and the relaxation of family visits to long-term care facilities, such as Cedarfield.

"I think we can all feel that things are starting to open up again," Williams said.

However, recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic is coming at a different pace and in different ways at nursing homes and assisted living facilities that have borne the brunt of a disease that has killed more than 10,000 Virginians, more than 4,100 of them living in long-term care facilities.