After Senate Democrats rejected Dr. Colin Greene, a controversial appointee of Gov. Glenn Youngkin, as commissioner of Virginia’s Department of Health, the governor has placed the department’s chief operating officer at the helm — for now.

Though R. Christopher Lindsay has administrative and communications experience in health care, he is not a licensed physician — as state code requires commissioners to be.

The Youngkin administration has placed Lindsay in an unspecified leadership role. Spokeswoman Macaulay Porter did not refer to Lindsay as an interim commissioner, but explained that Health and Human Resources Secretary John Littel chose Lindsay to “handle the day to day operations” of the department.

State code says the health commissioner “shall be a physician licensed to practice medicine in this Commonwealth and shall be certified by the American Board of Preventive Medicine or a recognized board in a primary care especially as approved by the American Board of Medical Specialties, experienced in public health duties, sanitary science and environmental health, and otherwise qualified to execute the duties incumbent upon him by law.”

University of Richmond law professor Carl Tobias said that Lindsay doesn’t fit the statutory qualifications, despite having experience within the health care industry.

“I think the statute imposes a mandatory requirement, I don’t see how you avoid that requirement,” he said. “It looks mandatory to me with the ‘shall.’ ”

Given that Lindsay - who became the department's chief operating officer in November - is not officially the commissioner, his lack of a medical license might not be an issue for now. But the administration's nominee to succeed Greene will need to be a doctor.

Porter said: “In his brief time with the Department, COO Lindsay has demonstrated his ability to manage a complex organization like VDH and has developed relationships in both the central and district offices.

Porter confirmed that the administration is working on finding a replacement for Greene. The future appointee will be subject to legislative confirmation, as Greene was.

“While we are compiling a list of potential replacements for Dr. [Colin] Greene, additional clarification to the agency staff regarding Lindsay’s role and the medical designee has been provided."

The former commissioner, Greene, sparked controversy for his comments that downplayed the role of racism in health outcomes for Black people. Senate Democrats denied his confirmation by removing his name from a list of Youngkin appointees that the legislature then confirmed.

There was no formal announcement of Lindsay’s temporary leadership role but a VDH employee sent an anonymous email to members of the media and legislature about the department's new leadership.

Youngkin’s latest press release is dated Feb. 7. It followed Senate Democrats' rejections of Youngkin’s appointments of Suparna Dutta to the State Board of Education, Greene as health commissioner and former prosecutor John Buck to the Parole Board. Youngkin called the Democrats' actions “an appalling show of partisanship.”

While Lindsay has worked in the department for a few months, his background entails administrative work for Henrico Doctors' Hospital and directing Emergency Medical Services relations for HCA Virginia Health System. He is a graduate of Virginia Commonwealth University and Hampden Sydney College.

As of publication Porter said there were no updates on when the governor could announce a new appointee.

Travis Voyles has served as the acting secretary for Natural and Historic Resources since last year. In 2022 Senate Democrats rejected Youngkin's nomination of Andrew Wheeler, who had been head of the Environmental Protection Agency in the Trump administration.