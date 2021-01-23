Tenant protections spurred by COVID-19 pandemic could become permanent under Price bill

“When I hear the actual lived experiences from folks who have reached out to me, tenants who are experiencing this, they haven’t been gaming the system,” Price said. “They’ve been able to use a tool in order to provide more time so they don’t become homeless.”

Marty Wegbreit, director of litigation at the Central Virginia Legal Aid Society, said the timeline depicted a “worst-case scenario if everybody is dilatory and does things as slowly as humanly possible.”

If a tenant missed a payment under the agreed provisions of their plan, a landlord could still take them to court that month, he said.

“[A payment plan] simply offers them an opportunity to get back on track and have a win-win situation for both tenant and landlord,” he said. “The landlord gets paid in full and the tenant gets to stay sheltered and safe.”

“Certainly the old system with high evictions led to a lot of people being put out of their homes and a lot of judgments that never got collected. That harms both parties. Putting pay-and-stay before owe-and-go helps both parties.”

Another bill Price is carrying, HB-2014, would eliminate a cap on the number of times a tenant can invoke their “right of redemption.”