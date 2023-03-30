Former Gov. Terry McAuliffe is reminding Virginia Democrats that he's still there with an endorsement of Destiny LeVere Bolling in a House of Delegates race to succeed Del. Lamont Bagby, D-Henrico, who was elected to the state Senate this week.

Bolling, a Northern Neck native who works as communications director at the Virginia AFL-CIO, announced the endorsement on Thursday morning, the day after declaring her candidacy for the House seat.

"Destiny has spent her life working to address the struggles of everyday families," McAuliffe said in the announcement. "Virginians in the 80th House District will have a fighter in the General Assembly who will wake up every single day working for them to deliver access to a world-class education, health care, internet and more. I am proud to stand with Destiny in her campaign."

Bolling's husband, Chris, was manager of McAuliffe's unsuccessful gubernatorial campaign in 2021 and the former governor officiated at their wedding, so the endorsement was both personal and political. She described him "a steadfast leader who fought every day as governor to improve the lives of Virginians."

"Gov. McAuliffe has never shied away from doing what is right, despite how much pushback he might have to overcome to get there," she said. "It's inspiring and I hope to demonstrate the same philosophy in the House of Delegates."

Not clear whether Youngkin will order special election

Bolling is seeking the Democratic nomination in the new 80th House District, where she will face John Dantzler in the Democratic primary on June 20. But her campaign said she also would run in the current 74th House District if Gov. Glenn Youngkin decides to call a special election to fill the seat vacated by Bagby's election this week to the Senate, where he will succeed Rep. Jennifer McClellan, D-Richmond. McClellan won a special election last month to succeed the late Rep. Donald McEachin, D-4th, whose sudden death on Nov. 28 set in motion a series of special elections for federal and state offices.

It's not clear whether Youngkin will order a special election for the current district, which lies predominately in Henrico County but also covers part of Richmond. The new 80th House District, created under a political redistricting map that the Virginia Supreme Court approved at the end of 2021, lies entirely in Henrico, but both districts are heavily Democratic.

"This is at the governor's discretion to call a special election," state Democratic Party spokesman Liam Watson said. "We anticipate he will."

"As always, we feel the best House of Delegates is a full House of Delegates," Watson added.

McAuliffe has kept a relatively low profile

Bagby said Thursday expects to be sworn in as senator for the 9th District as early as next week or as late as April 12, when the General Assembly reconvenes to consider the governor's vetoes and amendments to legislation, including the still pending state budget. Currently, Republicans hold a 55-45 advantage in the House and Democrats have a 22-18 margin in the Senate, but all 140 seats in the legislature are up for election in November.

He did not make an endorsement in the race, but said there is "no way in the world" he would support Dantzler, whom he defeated with 91% of the vote in the Democratic primary in 2021.

McAuliffe has kept a relatively low profile since losing to Youngkin by about 2% of the vote in 2021, but he has remained active in Democratic politics. His political action committee, Common Good, raised $2.7 million for Democratic candidates in the mid-term congressional elections last year, when Democrats fare much better than expected. He has endorsed Sen. Creigh Deeds, D-Charlottesville, for re-election in a new Senate district against a formidable challenge by Del. Sally Hudson, D-Charlottesville, but he is expected to play a selective role in the upcoming legislative elections.

“The governor has been an unmatched financial and political supporter of Virginia Democrats for the better part of the last three decades," said a source close to the former governor. "He will continue to do so while also helping President [Joe] Biden and his allies across the country.”

