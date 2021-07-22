'The right thing': Richmond restaurateur stepped down from lottery board after approach by casino developer

"It's not certain whether or not we will put in a restaurant there," he said in a phone interview. "I would consider it at the right terms."

Similarly, Tsui said that he and other local residents listed as investors on the ONE website have not yet actually invested money in the project or received a prospectus to evaluate the benefits.

"I am not certain whether or not I'm going to be an investor," he said.

Hubbard, spokesman for the ONE project, said it's still too early in the process to nail down those details.

“Given the nature of our status as the potential operator for the casino, we don’t yet have final agreements with anyone, because we don’t yet have final approval from the city of Richmond, the Virginia Lottery or a positive referendum result," he said.

"We continue to have conversations with many of Richmond’s premier restaurant providers and we look forward to having those final partnerships announced as we move forward with the proposed ONE Casino + Resort,” Hubbard said.

Tsui expressed regret about leaving the lottery board, but he said he had no choice if he were to consider joining the project as an investor or participating restaurateur.