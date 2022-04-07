These Virginians knew Ketanji Brown Jackson before she made history

When she was a law student at Harvard University, Ketanji Brown Jackson would scale the staircase to the attic of Gannett House and search through the rows of legal books sitting on the shelves.

As a supervising editor for the Harvard Law Review, Jackson would check the accuracy and style of references in submitted articles. It was the mid-1990s, and a digitized version didn't exist - federal law and hundreds of thousands of court decisions were held in that room, all recorded on paper.

She didn't shy from grunt work, said Kimberly Robinson, her law school roommate who also worked for the publication. It was a 40-hour-a-week job, on top of classwork. Late nights and weekends were common.

"I definitely realized she was extraordinary in law school," said Robinson, now a law professor at the University of Virginia.

On Thursday, the U.S. Senate confirmed Jackson, 51, as the 116th Supreme Court justice and its first Black woman. Jackson will be sworn in sometime this summer when Justice Stephen Breyer steps down.

At Harvard Law, there were plenty of brilliant people, Robinson said. But what separated Jackson was her humility and character.

"And here she is," Robinson said.

Last month, Risa Goluboff took her seat at the center of a long table in the Senate Judiciary Committee. She had traveled to Washington to testify on Jackson's behalf.

Goluboff, dean of the UVA School of Law, has known Jackson professionally and personally for 24 years. Goluboff's husband, UVA law professor Richard Schragger, also worked alongside Jackson at the Harvard Law Review.

She told the senators that the Supreme Court and the whole country would benefit from Jackson's intelligence, integrity, experience and open-mindedness. She said Jackson is plenty qualified - with 26 years of legal experience - shows respect for legal precedent and resembles Breyer, for whom Jackson once clerked, in displaying an interest in others' opinions and conducting dialogue.

Law students see themselves in Jackson, Goluboff said in an interview. Jackson has led the type of career law students often pursue – she spent two years as a public defender in Washington D.C., and three years working for private legal firms.

She will be the only current Supreme Court justice to have served as a public defender and one of two - along with Justice Sonia Sotomayor - who has worked as a district court judge. Other portions of her background are more traditional – an Ivy League law school education, clerk to Breyer and federal appeals judge. Goluboff tells her students that careers are long and varied, and you don't know where your career will take you. Jackson is proof of that.

"It's inspiring to see what the arc of a career can look like and what the arc of her career looked like," Goluboff said.

And Jackson did it while having two children, Talia, 21 and Leila, 17. Only one of three other current female justices has children, Amy Coney Barrett, who has seven.

Jackson addressed her role as a mother during the confirmation hearings, saying she struggled to juggle motherhood and her career. Court hearings occurred on the same days as her daughters' recitals. Law students often ask if it's possible to balance a family and a successful law career, and Goluboff teaches a class on how to balance the two.

"You often hear stories about it not being doable," Goluboff said. With Jackson and Barrett, "it looks doable."

Robinson, Jackson's law school roommate, attended the confirmation hearings in recent weeks. On the first day of questioning, she thought about the enslaved laborers who built the Capitol building and who perhaps never dreamed of a Black Supreme Court justice.

"For me, her confirmation is a reminder of the possibilities that lie beyond this moment," Robinson said. "They, too, may be beyond our best dreams, but we must press on to secure them for ourselves and future generations."

Black women are excited to see someone on the Supreme Court who looks like they do, she added.

At Virginia State University, students have taken notice of Jackson's hair – thin dreadlocks weaved with a tool known as sisterlocks – said Wes Bellamy, interim chair of the political science and public administration department. Jackson's confirmation comes three weeks after the House of Representatives passed the CROWN Act, which stands for Creating a Respectful and Open World for Natural Hair. It bans race-based hair discrimination at work, in federal programs and within public accommodations.

Black girls have long been discriminated against for their hair, Rep. Ayanna Pressley, D-Mass., said on the House floor. Jackson's confirmation is further validation of Black students' appearance and identity, Bellamy said.

Sen. Jennifer McClellan, D-Richmond, said in a statement: “Today, there are millions of girls across America watching Ketanji Brown Jackson, and thinking ‘that could be me.’