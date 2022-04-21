'They can't resist': Youngkin extending political reach nationally

Gov. Glenn Youngkin is just over three months into his four-year term as Virginia governor, but his political organization already is expanding its reach across a national stage.

Last fall, Youngkin narrowly defeated a former governor, Democrat Terry McAuliffe, bidding for a second non-consecutive term in a state that doesn't allow its chief executive to run for re-election.

But the Republican political newcomer is trying to parlay his electoral success at winning a formerly blue state to a national platform through a pair of new federally registered organizations to push candidates or issues in other states as well as Virginia.

And that has stirred speculation that Youngkin is following the path of Virginia governors considering runs for higher office. Virginia governors' quest for a place on a presidential ticket usually are ill-fated, though four of the state's last 10 governors before Youngkin - Chuck Robb, George Allen, Mark Warner and Tim Kaine - subsequently were elected to the U.S. Senate.

"That is not something the governor really worries about or talks about," said Kristin Davison, vice president of Axiom Strategies, the national consulting firm that managed Youngkin's gubernatorial campaign and still advises him.

"He's not really thinking about the national scene," Davison said in an interview on Thursday, "but that doesn't mean the national scene isn't looking at him."

Larry Sabato, president of the Center for Politics at the University of Virginia, has seen the national spotlight lure many governors, both Democrat and Republican, elected in an off-off year political cycle that gives them the nearly undivided attention of a national audience.

"They just can't resist," Sabato said Thursday.

Youngkin's political team last month formed the Spirit of Virginia political action committee under Section 527 of the federal tax code to raise money for political candidates in Virginia and other states, and also America's Spirit, a "social welfare organization" under the tax code to advocate for political issues, but not campaigns.

Spirit of Virginia has succeeded the essentially defunct state PAC originally led by Youngkin's wife, Suzanne, and his chief of staff, Jeff Goettman, and known both as Rebuild Virginia and Virginia Wins. The new PAC, like the old one, is "dedicated to restoring and renewing leadership in the Commonwealth," according to filings at the IRS.

America's Spirit is a 501(c)(4) organization that under the tax code "must be operated exclusively to promote social welfare," which Davison said means advocating for issues and policies, not politicians. In Virginia, the group is registered as a non-stock corporation, based in Midlothian.

Both of the new groups are able to raise unlimited amounts of money, but the PAC must report the source of donations while the social welfare organization does not, although it is more restricted in how it spends the contributions it collects.

The organizations have a threefold mission, Davison said. The first is to promote Youngkin's legislative agenda, as Spirit of Virginia did last month with television ads aimed at pressuring Senate Democrats to agree to a state budget that includes all of his $5 billion tax cut package.

The other, more narrowly political missions are to "keep Virginia reliably red" by electing Republican candidates here and to "help other candidates around the country," especially in Democratic controlled states the GOP hopes to flip, the governor's political consultant said.

Youngkin isn't involving himself in Republican nominating campaigns in battleground congressional districts for the impending mid-term elections, Davison said. However, she said the governor will help the eventual GOP nominees in the 2nd, 7th "and, possibly" the 10th districts, where national Republicans have targeted Virginia Congresswomen Elaine Luria, Abigail Spanberger and Jennifer Wexton, respectively.

Outside of Virginia, Youngkin has attracted Republican attention with a successful campaign that kept former President Donald Trump at arm's length while not offending his base, and focused on issues that cut across the political spectrum, such as education and the cost of living, especially taxes.

"He sparked a movement in Virginia when he won last year focused on kitchen-table issues," Davison said. "And that movement has continued to grow around the country."

Youngkin waved off a question about his potential presidential aspirations in an appearance on CNBC's "Squawk Box" that he used to push his tax cut and education plans. “I’ve got a new job in Virginia and I’m extremely excited to be doing it,” he said.

But Sabato is skeptical, after watching governors from Linwood Holton to McAuliffe follow the national siren song from across the Potomac River in Washington.

Former Gov. Doug Wilder called his bid for the Democratic presidential nomination in 1992 his biggest mistake, the political analyst observed, "and you know, he doesn't admit mistakes."

Former Gov. Jim Gilmore twice sought the GOP presidential nomination. Gov. Bob McDonnell flirted with being named to a national ticket as vice president, but that faded amid a personal scandal at the end of his term. Warner traveled to Iowa and New Hampshire in 2006 before announcing that he would not seek the 2008 Democratic presidential nomination.

Virginia is the Mother of Presidents - birthplace of eight of the 46 - and three presidents were former Virginia governors: Thomas Jefferson, James Monroe and John Tyler.

Kaine is only recent Virginia governor to reach a national ticket, running for vice president in Democrat Hillary Clinton's failed presidential bid in 2016. McAuliffe announced in April 2019 that he would not run for president in 2020.

Two governors who resisted the national spotlight were Mills Godwin, the only two-term governor in modern Virginia history, and Jerry Baliles. Gov. Ralph Northam, a Democrat who preceded Youngkin, has returned to his medical practice and says he's not likely to run for political office again.

Godwin set the right example, by saying there was "no higher honor than to be governor of Virginia," Sabato said. "If only they all believed it, because they're better governors when they do."