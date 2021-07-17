'They work 16-hour days and get hit': Staffing crisis cripples only Va. mental hospital for children

STAUNTON - When the aides who work at Commonwealth Center for Children and Adolescents pick up lunch at a local convenience store or buy their groceries, they see signs advertising jobs paying $14 to $15 an hour.

But when they return to work, they're making as little as $12.58 an hour for a job that requires them to work directly with children and teens who may be psychotic, suicidal, and violent.

"They work 16-hour days and get hit," said Nancy Snead, the center's human resources manager, who has to face those facts while trying to fill 50 vacant jobs for direct-service aides at the only state mental hospital for children and adolescents in Virginia.

The staffing crisis that triggered the sudden temporary shutdown of admissions at five state mental hospitals for adults on July 9 already had crippled the Commonwealth Center, which is still taking patients but only has enough nurses and direct-service aides to safely operate 18 of its 48 beds.

That will pose a serious challenge when summer ends and students return to school, which the center's staff says always triggers behavior that can lead to bad outcomes for kids with underlying mental health and behavioral problems, autism or a traumatic childhood history.