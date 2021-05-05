'This ... demands immediate attention': Judge calls time on VEC response to suit over jobless claims

Dimmerling was relying on her paycheck as a cashier at a restaurant in McLean when the pandemic hit in March, 2020, and her job went away with restrictions that Northam imposed to control the spread of the deadly coronavirus.

At the same time, the state suspended in-school instruction in public schools, which Dimmerling said imposed an insurmountable challenge in caring for her daughter, Lillianna, now 12.

"I really worked around her school schedule, so I had to make a decision," she said. "I moved in with my mom in Fredericksburg."

Last summer, her old employer contacted Dimmerling to see if she would work two shifts a week at the restaurant, now an hour and 15 minutes away. With the cost of travel and a sitter for her daughter, "I would have been losing money," she said, adding that her employer was sympathetic to her decision not to take the part-time work.

Dimmerling said she has called and written the VEC regularly since losing her benefit, which had dwindled to $73 a week after enhanced federal unemployment insurance expired at the end of July. She has missed the opportunity to collect subsequent federal payments under an emergency funding package enacted at the end of December.

"I haven't talked to a person," she said.