'This isn't working': Redistricting commission near failure on congressional map

The Republican mapmakers suggested splitting Henrico County between two districts instead of three. The western portion of Henrico, now in the 7th District represented by Rep. Abigail Spanberger, a Democrat, would be moved into the 1st District, now represented by Rep. Rob Wittman, a Republican. Eastern Henrico would remain in the 4th District, represented by Rep. Don McEachin, a Democrat. The Republican map drawers would keep the 7th District as a new outer Northern Virginia district that does not include the Richmond area.

The Democratic mapmakers suggested putting all of Henrico in a new 7th District that would extend westward from the Richmond suburbs and include Albemarle County.

Each partisan mapmaker then proposed a separate new statewide configuration. None of the four maps moved the needle.

At one point, Sen. Bill Stanley, R-Franklin, said, "I'm just trying to keep up here" as the panel considered the four newly proposed configurations five days before its deadline.

"What I see as potentially the problem" is "too much lawyer involvement, too many maps all of a sudden come out" and "the whole system breaks down under the weight," Stanley said. He said that in that case "we're going to find this to be an exercise in futility."