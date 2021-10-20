'This isn't working': Virginia's redistricting commission near failure on congressional map

Democrats now hold seven of the state's U.S. House seats to Republicans' four. A key dividing line for the commission is whether the new map should reflect demographic and political trends that have propelled the Democrats to win every statewide contest since 2009, or whether the map should be more evenly divided, with some districts that could flip either way, depending on the quality of the candidates and the prevailing political winds.

Before Wednesday's votes along partisan lines, Babichenko, the GOP co-chair, had said of the political fairness issue: "If we can't agree on that, then we're kind of dead in the water."

Following the latest in a series of 8-8 partisan votes, Harris, the Democratic co-chair, suggested that the commission is done.

Harris - who had walked out of the commission's Oct. 8 meeting when the panel bogged down over legislative districts - said the commission's structure and its early decisions to retain separate partisan mapmakers and separate partisan lawyers made building consensus nearly impossible.

"I would say we tried and it was a first for the commonwealth of Virginia, but this isn't working," Harris said. She said it appears "the bureaucracy and unfortunate partisanship structure of the commission wins" and "we're done."