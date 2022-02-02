Threat to school funding formula prompts Senate panel to delay acting on grocery tax repeal

Former Gov. Ralph Northam, a Democrat who had campaigned on repealing the tax in 2017, proposed to eliminate the state's portions of the tax, including the 1% distributed to school divisions and the half-percent for transportation, and pay for it in his proposed budget.

The Senate and House of Delegates are grappling with how to eliminate the tax without hurting localities, especially public school divisions, and the state's transportation program. The House Finance Committee is scheduled to consider one of the proposals on Wednesday afternoon.

Sen. Steve Newman, R-Lynchburg, a close political ally of the governor, proposed to eliminate the tax entirely, including the 1% local option tax. His proposal would cost the state more than $700 million over two years, on top of the money that Northam included in his budget to pay for the state's share for public education.

"I think that every single one of us understands that this is a regressive tax and we need to do something about it. ... My hope is that we would get rid of all the tax," Newman said.

Deputy Secretary of Finance Charles Kennington said the governor agrees with Newman that the state should "eliminate all the grocery tax, including the local portion."