Threat to school funding formula prompts Senate panel to delay acting on grocery tax repeal

Legislators are beginning to remember why eliminating the sales tax on groceries has been hard to do, after decades of trying.
The Senate Finance & Appropriations Committee balked on Wednesday at acting on a bill that would partly fulfill the campaign promise that Gov. Glenn Youngkin made in running for governor last year. The panel deferred a vote until next week because of bipartisan concern over a proposal for state tax funds to replace a portion of the tax that now goes to local school divisions.
The proposal would distribute the state funds through the local composite index, based on a locality's ability to pay instead of student enrollment, as the money from the 1% share of the tax is now distributed to school divisions.
"This is a pretty significant policy change involved," said Senate Minority Leader Tommy Norment, R-James City, who added that "my comfort level is increasingly discomfort."
Virginia eliminated most of the sales tax on grocery almost 20 years ago. Youngkin campaigned on eliminating the final 2.5% of the tax - 1% for localities, 1% for the state to distribute to K-12 school divisions, and 0.5% for state transportation projects.
During the campaign, Youngkin estimated the cost of eliminating the tax at $225 million a year, but legislators are faced with an estimated cost of more than $1.2 billion over two years, most of it dedicated to local governments who rely upon it.
Former Gov. Ralph Northam, a Democrat who had campaigned on repealing the tax in 2017, proposed to eliminate the state's portions of the tax, including the 1% distributed to school divisions and the half-percent for transportation, and pay for it in his proposed budget.
The Senate and House of Delegates are grappling with how to eliminate the tax without hurting localities, especially public school divisions, and the state's transportation program. The House Finance Committee is scheduled to consider one of the proposals on Wednesday afternoon.
Sen. Steve Newman, R-Lynchburg, a close political ally of the governor, proposed to eliminate the tax entirely, including the 1% local option tax. His proposal would cost the state more than $700 million over two years, on top of the money that Northam included in his budget to pay for the state's share for public education.
"I think that every single one of us understands that this is a regressive tax and we need to do something about it. ... My hope is that we would get rid of all the tax," Newman said.
Deputy Secretary of Finance Charles Kennington said the governor agrees with Newman that the state should "eliminate all the grocery tax, including the local portion."
Instead, the finance committee proposed a substitute that tracks Northam's approach to eliminating the tax by leaving the local option in place and using state money to replace about $500 million that would go to local school divisions over the next two years.
Norment called the proposal "a double whack" on the state budget.
The substitute would not replace the lost transportation money, but members of the panel say they're looking for ways to do so.
But the attempt to protect local school divisions from losing money would change the way the new state funds are distributed to local school divisions, which alarmed two senators from Fairfax County, which has the largest school enrollment in Virginia.
"We're not going to suddenly change a funding formula on the fly like this," said Sen. Chap Petersen, D-Fairfax City.
Senate Majority Leader Dick Saslaw, D-Fairfax, said the proposed change in the funding formula would badly hurt Fairfax, which would receive only 28 cents for every $1 lost if the state used the local composite index to replace the portion of the tax that local school divisions currently receive based on student enrollment.
"We'd only barely get a little more than a quarter back," Saslaw said.
The issue is further complicated in the Senate by including Newman's bill and related legislation in Senate Bill 451, proposed by Sen. Jennifer Boysko, D-Fairfax, to eliminate the sales and use tax on menstrual products and other personal hygiene items, including diapers.
Her proposal would cost the state $3.5 million in revenue over two years, on top of the $1.8 million that Northam included in his two-year budget to eliminate a portion of the tax on hygienic products.
Newman agreed that eliminating the sales tax on groceries without hurting localities isn't easy to do.
"It is not cheap" he said, "but it is the right thing to do."
