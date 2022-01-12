Tina Ramirez to turn aim from Congress to state Senate, setting up potential clash with Amanda Chase

As a result, both Chase and now Ramirez have dropped their bids to unseat Spanberger, who lives in western Henrico but now plans to run for a third term in the new district.

The political landscape also has changed dramatically for Senate and House districts in the General Assembly. The 12th Senate District currently is represented by Sen. Siobhan Dunnavant, R-Henrico, but her home has been shifted into the new 16th Senate District, including western Henrico and part of Richmond.

The new map also shifted Sen. Ghazala Hashmi, D-Chesterfield, from the current 10th Senate District - encompassing parts of Chesterfield, Richmond and Powhatan counties - into the 12th, but Hashmi announced this week that she will run in the new 15th District to represent eastern Chesterfield, including Chester, and part of South Richmond.

Ramirez, a Chesterfield businesswoman and founder of a nonprofit foundation to promote religious freedom, is bringing a hefty campaign fund for the congressional campaign to her Senate bid, with almost $343,000 raised through Sept. 30.

Her focus remains on conservative values and issues that are much like those of Chase, a two-term senator who has courted controversy as a self-styled "Trump in heels" on the GOP's right wing.