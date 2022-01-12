'Too long in coming': Portrait of former Speaker Kirk Cox unveiled in House

Cox, in an interview before the ceremony, called the photograph of Shepherd Stadium “my special thing” in the portrait, which had been privately unveiled 13 months ago — during the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic — but never formally hung during the two-year term of Speaker Eileen Filler-Corn, D-Fairfax.

Filler-Corn became the first woman in Virginia history to serve as speaker after Democrats took control of the chamber, ending Cox’s reign after one term.

“I would have liked it to have been longer,” he acknowledged in an interview after the ceremony, which was attended by his wife, Julie; four sons; and first granddaughter, Lila Grace.

Cox won re-election to his House seat in 2019, though the district became more Democratic-leaning following court-ordered redistricting to correct the effects of racial gerrymandering in 2011. But in Virginia’s second electoral wave since the 2016 election of Donald Trump as president, Republicans lost control of the House that they had ruled, holding two-thirds of the seats only two years earlier under Howell.

“I worked so hard to win my election,” he said. “To lose the House was difficult.”