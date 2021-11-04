Top priority for Va. House Republicans 'absolutely education,' including school choice, after election's shift of power

"That opened up the school choice issue for us in a way we could have never been able to do in our messaging, with all the money in the world," he said.

Republicans also are likely to revisit some laws pushed through by the Democratic-controlled legislature in the past two years - in efforts to adjust the regulatory framework for legalizing marijuana, restore a photo-ID requirement for voting and address the accelerated phase-out of fossil fuels under the Virginia Clean Economy Act.

Control of House

But first, Gilbert said, they have to secure their apparent 52-48 advantage against vote shifts in close House contests as mailed absentee ballots are counted through Friday.

House Republicans also have to choose between Gilbert, who led them back to power, and Del. Terry Kilgore, R-Scott, who chaired the victorious House campaign effort, as the next speaker.

"That is a different election with a very small constituency," Gilbert said of the caucus vote for speaker.