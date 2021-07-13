Top this! Virginia still No. 1 state for business in CNBC survey — first state to win coveted title twice in a row

The award provided an opportunity for Northam and General Assembly Democrats to claim vindication for increasing Virginia’s minimum wage and achieving other progressive legislative goals, despite warnings from Republican opponents that the economy would be put at risk and the state’s business reputation damaged.

COVID, racial justice

The COVID-19 pandemic and a push for racial justice reshaped the competition for the top business state honors. The cost of doing business carried the most weight of the 10 categories, but CNBC said it had placed “a new focus” on health care and inclusiveness.

“The pandemic has changed the way we view health care,” the network said last week as a preview of the new rankings, “And the new, national focus on racial and social justice has led to unprecedented demands from corporations for inclusiveness in the locations where they choose to do business.”

In Virginia, 11,450 people died of COVID-19 during a nearly 16-month state of emergency that Northam declared on March 12, 2020, and ended last month. But he did not, like governors in 25 states, end temporary federal unemployment benefits, despite pressure from businesses and political opponents who say the aid has hampered employers from hiring in a tight labor market.