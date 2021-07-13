Top this! Virginia still No. 1 state for business in CNBC survey

Virginia, once again, has been named by CNBC as the best state in the country to do business, extending a reign that began two years ago, before the COVID-19 pandemic triggered a recession that threatened, but failed to cripple the state's economy.

The pandemic prevented the naming of a winner in the annual sweepstakes by the business news network a year ago, but managing the crisis helped give Gov. Ralph Northam bragging rights at a crucial political juncture at the end of his term as voters prepare to elect his successor and a new House of Delegates.

Virginia became the first state to win the recognition twice in a row, which the governor credited to the state's education system, workforce and inclusive public policies.

“I am proud of what this coveted recognition says about the policies we have put in place and how they are driving growth and innovation across our commonwealth," Northam said after receiving the award during a televised interview in Norfolk on Tuesday morning.

"Our success is a blueprint for creating a vibrant economic climate in the post-pandemic world — and proves that when you lift everyone up, when you treat people right, and when you celebrate diversity, it’s also good for business,” he said.