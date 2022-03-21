'Total silence' on state budget, with no date set for special session

The Virginia lawmakers tasked with reaching a budget agreement still aren't talking, more than a week after the General Assembly ended its 60-day session without a plan for spending billions of dollars in additional state revenue or deciding how much to return to taxpayers.

Nor has Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced when he will call the legislature back into special session to reconcile their differences on state budgets for this year or the next two years, including nearly $5.5 billion in proposed tax cuts and rebates that he made a priority in his first assembly session as governor.

"It's been total silence," Senate Finance Chair Janet Howell, D-Fairfax, said Monday.

Budget negotiations broke down entirely on March 12, the final day of the session, with the Senate and House of Delegates nearly $3 billion apart because of deep differences between the two bodies over the scope of tax cuts. The budget conferees haven't spoken since.

"We were a little bit too far apart," House Appropriations Chairman Barry Knight, R-Virginia Beach, said Monday. "I don't think we're in any great rush."

Youngkin had signaled more than two weeks ago that the assembly might go into overtime "to get the right budget."

“Getting the right budget is more important than hitting a deadline,” the governor told the Richmond Times-Dispatch on March 4, the same day he wrote House and Senate budget conferees on his priorities for the final spending plans.

Youngkin has tried to strike a balance between pressuring the lawmakers on those priorities and allowing the legislative process to work. He said after the assembly adjourned that he was encouraged by what he called "the recent progress on the budget."

On Monday, spokesperson Macaulay Porter said, “The governor continues to urge the general assembly to work out differences in the budget and provide Virginians with necessary tax relief.”

Youngkin's priorities include major cuts in income, sales and gasoline taxes; money for so-called "laboratory schools" that would operate as charter schools; and a sustainable way to help local school divisions replace or repair outdated school buildings. None of those issues has been resolved because of the budget standoff.

Some of those differences are philosophical, but the fundamental challenge is deciding how much money is available.

"If you don't know how much money you have, it's hard to decide how to spend it," Howell said.

The single biggest difference between the budgets is over a $2 billion proposal to double the standard deduction for income tax filers. The House endorsed it, but Howell wants to defer the proposal for a year to allow a joint subcommittee to conduct a comprehensive study of state and local tax policy.

The House and Senate agree on eliminating the 1.5% portion of the grocery tax that goes to the state to distribute to local school divisions for education, or deposit into the transportation fund that Virginia overhauled two years ago. The lawmakers would reimburse the school divisions for the lost revenue, but not the transportation fund.

The Senate balked at eliminating the 1% local option portion of the sales tax on groceries, mindful of the $950 million annual cost to the state of a partial repeal of the local personal property tax more than 20 years ago.

The chambers also agreed on returning to taxpayers a portion of the $2.6 billion budget surplus from the fiscal year that ended on June 30 and billions of additional revenues expected in this fiscal year.

But they don't agree on how much.

Youngkin and the House want to send $300 to individual taxpayers and $600 to couples, while the Senate endorsed then-Gov. Ralph Northam's proposal to give rebates of $250 and $500, respectively.

Similarly, the Senate agrees to exempt a portion of military retirement benefits from income tax, but just half of the $40,000 that the House has proposed to phase in over three years.

"Everything is still on the table," said Senate Finance Vice Chairman George Barker, D-Fairfax, including a proposal he had championed to make a portion of the earned income tax credit refundable to working families who don't pay enough in taxes to use the entire benefit.

There is no sign of agreement on Youngkin's previous proposal to roll back the most recent 5-cent-per-gallon increase in the state tax on gasoline. The Senate rejected it and Democratic leaders aren't any warmer to a new proposal that Youngkin made last week to instead suspend the entire 26.2-cent-per gallon state gas tax for three months at a cost of $437 million in forfeited transportation revenues.

"It does not have a very good chance, let's put it that way," said Barker, chairman of the Senate Finance transportation subcommittee. He fears the proposed cut would hurt state progress in improving its transportation system while benefiting oil companies more than consumers at the pump.

House and Senate negotiators don't even agree on which side is obliged to move next.

The House made a budget offer on March 11, the day before the assembly adjourned. The Senate made a counter-offer the next day that House leaders dismissed as not serious and the meeting ended abruptly.

"It did not go well," Barker said.

Howell, in a text message on Monday, said, "Our offer was very serious and we expected, as is usual, a counter from them."

She said the adjournment of the session didn't matter to the budget negotiators. "The expectation was that we would continue to negotiate while others went home," she said.

Knight played down any acrimony in how negotiations ended.

"We all had a long session and we had a hard time getting our schedules to mesh," he said in a text message on Monday. "Their proposal and ours can be fixed after we have a chance to reevaluate and let the distractions clear. "

"I respect my senate counterparts and I hope they respect me knowing we both want what is best for the state," Knight added. "We just have some differing views."

Del. Mark Sickles, D-Fairfax, a member of the House budget team, called the breakdown in the final meeting "a little miscommunication" and suggested that the two sides "aren't that far apart."

"I think it would take one or two phone calls and people could get back to work," Sickles said.