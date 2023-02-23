Despite many legislators’ upset over how tow truck operators take cars that are trespassing on private lots, a bill giving the truckers a fee boost is headed to the governor’s desk.

Thursday started on a somber note for the General Assembly: news that the 5-month-old baby of one of their own, Del. Mike Mullin, D-Newport News, had died.

As the House Democratic caucus walked back from telling their Republican colleagues, Fairfax Del. Kathleen Murphy’s face fell and her eyes filled, thinking of her friend’s loss and the death of her own adult daughter last year, leaving two young children behind. Del. Eileen Filler-Corn, D-Fairfax, was weeping, and Del. Jeion Ward, D-Hampton, buried her face in a tissue as she cried.

“We all need to stop and pray and think about the important things in life,” Majority Leader Terry Kilgore, R-Scott, told the House.

Thursday, glum as it was, was also a day for shoveling bills, with the scheduled end of the session looming.

After much debate in the state Senate on Wednesday and in the House of Delegates on Thursday, the General Assembly said the tow truck operators could levy a $20 surcharge for fuel to the usual $150 bill when they remove a trespassing vehicle from a private lot.

“This is for fuel that costs $4 for a tow,” said Del. Alfonso Lopez, D-Arlington, whose own effort to make towing operators’ practices subject to lawsuit under the Virginia Consumer Protection Act died in a House subcommittee.

Lopez said the surcharge is simply a way to get around the state’s current $150 cap on charges when a trespasser is towed. The bill originally proposed raising the cap to $180.

“I don’t know any bill that made such a fuss over trying to help some small family-owned businesses ... trying to help their employees in difficult times,” said the bill’s sponsor, Del. Scott Wyatt, R-Hanover.

In the Senate, the bill sparked a long story from state Sen. Joe Morrissey, D-Richmond, about the time his Jaguar was towed for double-parking in a lot it was permitted to be in.

Three wheels were inside the space, one on the line between it and the next space, Morrissey explained, at some length.

He objected to the lot owner; the lot owner said being on the line was double-parking. Morrissey demanded $2,500 for his time and effort to retrieve the car, and sued. He said that in general district court, he won a judgment for $1,650, but told the lot owner he still wanted $2,500 and was planning an appeal in which he would show the jury a picture of how he parked.

“I got the $2,500,” he concluded.

The bill headed for death on a tie 19-19 vote, after a floor amendment cutting the surcharge from $30 to $20, but when the Senate reconsidered, three senators — Jeremy McPike, D-Prince William; Bryce Reeves, R-Spotsylvania; and Majority Leader Dick Saslaw, D-Fairfax — shifted their votes to support the bill while Amanda Chase, R-Chesterfield, who did not vote the first time, opposed the measure. The bill passed 21-19.

The House accepted the Senate’s cut to $20 by a 50-45 vote, which moves the much-debated bill to the governor.

Unanimity reigned when considering Senate tweaks to a bill requiring that guardians of incapacitated people make at least one face-to-face visit a year, with two additional required checks to be possible with a video call or by sending a substitute.

This bill, sponsored by Del. Danica Roem, D-Prince William, along with a companion saying guardians can’t block access to family and friends, also heads to the governor.

The House also unanimously accepted Senate changes to what Del. Rip Sullivan, D-Fairfax, called his “peeping eye drone” bill — a measure saying using a drone to peer into an occupied building is a crime that could mean a year in jail.

But the House decided to run out the clock on a bill saying disbarred attorneys seeking reinstatement could ask a three-judge panel to consider their case as an alternative to a disciplinary committee of the State Bar.

With a voice vote, the House sent the bill back to the Courts of Justice Committee, which will not meet again this session.

“I was hearing a lot of concern about this,” said Del. Michael Webert, R-Fauquier, who made the motion.

Former judge Birdie Jamison had complained to the bill’s sponsor, state Sen. Scott Surovell, D-Fairfax, that the bill looked to be aimed at helping twice-disbarred Morrissey get a way to circumvent the usual protocol for reinstatement.

Surovell has said no one asked him to introduce the measure. Morrissey and his attorney, state Sen. Bill Stanley, R-Franklin County, said the Richmond senator had nothing to do with the measure. Morrissey abstained when it was before the Senate.