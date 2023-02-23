Despite many legislators’ upset over how tow truck operators take cars that are trespassing on private lots, a bill giving the truckers a fee boost is headed to the governor’s desk.
Thursday started on a somber note for the General Assembly: news that the 5-month-old baby of one of their own, Del. Mike Mullin, D-Newport News, had died.
As the House Democratic caucus walked back from telling their Republican colleagues, Fairfax Del. Kathleen Murphy’s face fell and her eyes filled, thinking of her friend’s loss and the death of her own adult daughter last year, leaving two young children behind. Del. Eileen Filler-Corn, D-Fairfax, was weeping, and Del. Jeion Ward, D-Hampton, buried her face in a tissue as she cried.
People are also reading…
“We all need to stop and pray and think about the important things in life,” Majority Leader Terry Kilgore, R-Scott, told the House.
Thursday, glum as it was, was also a day for shoveling bills, with the scheduled end of the session looming.
After much debate in the state Senate on Wednesday and in the House of Delegates on Thursday, the General Assembly said the tow truck operators could levy a $20 surcharge for fuel to the usual $150 bill when they remove a trespassing vehicle from a private lot.
“This is for fuel that costs $4 for a tow,” said Del. Alfonso Lopez, D-Arlington, whose own effort to make towing operators’ practices subject to lawsuit under the Virginia Consumer Protection Act died in a House subcommittee.
Lopez said the surcharge is simply a way to get around the state’s current $150 cap on charges when a trespasser is towed. The bill originally proposed raising the cap to $180.
“I don’t know any bill that made such a fuss over trying to help some small family-owned businesses ... trying to help their employees in difficult times,” said the bill’s sponsor, Del. Scott Wyatt, R-Hanover.
In the Senate, the bill sparked a long story from state Sen. Joe Morrissey, D-Richmond, about the time his Jaguar was towed for double-parking in a lot it was permitted to be in.
Three wheels were inside the space, one on the line between it and the next space, Morrissey explained, at some length.
He objected to the lot owner; the lot owner said being on the line was double-parking. Morrissey demanded $2,500 for his time and effort to retrieve the car, and sued. He said that in general district court, he won a judgment for $1,650, but told the lot owner he still wanted $2,500 and was planning an appeal in which he would show the jury a picture of how he parked.
“I got the $2,500,” he concluded.
The bill headed for death on a tie 19-19 vote, after a floor amendment cutting the surcharge from $30 to $20, but when the Senate reconsidered, three senators — Jeremy McPike, D-Prince William; Bryce Reeves, R-Spotsylvania; and Majority Leader Dick Saslaw, D-Fairfax — shifted their votes to support the bill while Amanda Chase, R-Chesterfield, who did not vote the first time, opposed the measure. The bill passed 21-19.
The House accepted the Senate’s cut to $20 by a 50-45 vote, which moves the much-debated bill to the governor.
Unanimity reigned when considering Senate tweaks to a bill requiring that guardians of incapacitated people make at least one face-to-face visit a year, with two additional required checks to be possible with a video call or by sending a substitute.
This bill, sponsored by Del. Danica Roem, D-Prince William, along with a companion saying guardians can’t block access to family and friends, also heads to the governor.
The House also unanimously accepted Senate changes to what Del. Rip Sullivan, D-Fairfax, called his “peeping eye drone” bill — a measure saying using a drone to peer into an occupied building is a crime that could mean a year in jail.
But the House decided to run out the clock on a bill saying disbarred attorneys seeking reinstatement could ask a three-judge panel to consider their case as an alternative to a disciplinary committee of the State Bar.
With a voice vote, the House sent the bill back to the Courts of Justice Committee, which will not meet again this session.
“I was hearing a lot of concern about this,” said Del. Michael Webert, R-Fauquier, who made the motion.
Former judge Birdie Jamison had complained to the bill’s sponsor, state Sen. Scott Surovell, D-Fairfax, that the bill looked to be aimed at helping twice-disbarred Morrissey get a way to circumvent the usual protocol for reinstatement.
Surovell has said no one asked him to introduce the measure. Morrissey and his attorney, state Sen. Bill Stanley, R-Franklin County, said the Richmond senator had nothing to do with the measure. Morrissey abstained when it was before the Senate.
Expensive homes on the market in Richmond
4 Bedroom Home in Powhatan - $654,950
Build the Lancaster Home Plan by Main Street Homes!. This dynamic four bedroom plan features a formal dining room with butler's pantry, study, and guest room on the first floor. Additional features of the first floor include the inviting family room, which opens to the spacious breakfast nook and award winning kitchen. The second floor is just as spectacular with four bedrooms and a luxurious primary bedroom with amazing primary bath and closet. A finished third floor and three-car garage are optional features.
4 Bedroom Home in Powhatan - $587,950
Build the Waverly II Home Plan by Main Street Homes!. This home features a beautiful open foyer, formal dining room, a convenient mud room, and an open kitchen with breakfast nook joining a spacious family room. All of the bedrooms are on the second floor including the incredible primary bedroom with private garden bath, luxurious shower and large walk-in closet. Third floor options include a finished attic with bath and closet.
4 Bedroom Home in Powhatan - $642,950
Build the Berkeley Home Plan by Main Street Homes!. This home is characterized by its well-appointed rooms on the first floor and features an angled staircase in the airy foyer. The formal dining and living rooms are on either side of the foyer. The kitchen with large island is open to a cheerful breakfast nook and the spacious great room. The second floor features three bedrooms and a large bonus room, in addition to the luxurious primary bedroom with private garden bath and enormous walk-in closet. Third floor options are also available.
4 Bedroom Home in Powhatan - $645,950
Build the Brookshire Home Plan by Main Street Homes!. This award winning floor plan has a spectacular first floor layout which includes formal living and dining rooms, a library, a mudroom, and gourmet kitchen with breakfast nook opening to a large great room. The second floor has plenty of space for the whole family with three secondary bedrooms all with walk-in closets, a Jack and Jill bathroom, a full hall bathroom, and the Primary Bedroom. The primary has a large walk-in closet and en suite bath with dual vanities, a soaking tub, separate shower, and access to the laundry room. Other options are available including a third floor and walk-out basement.
4 Bedroom Home in Powhatan - $610,950
Build the Hartfield Home Plan by Main Street Homes!. This incredible two story home features an over-sized two-car garage, 4 spacious bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. The open and bright first floor is complete with a gourmet kitchen featuring a large island open to the nook and great room. The upstairs primary bedroom boasts two walk-in closets along with a luxurious primary bathroom with soaking tub and more. The large second floor laundry room is ideal for organization. In addition, families love the extra space that the loft provides. Third floor options are also available.
4 Bedroom Home in Powhatan - $591,950
Build the Jefferson Home Plan by Main Street Homes!. This exceptional five bedroom and three bath home features a large dynamic great room open to a gourmet kitchen with oversized breakfast nook and island. A formal dining room, study/bedroom and full bath complete the first floor. A luxurious primary bedroom with huge walk-in closet is on the second floor along with two additional bedrooms, a laundry room, a full bath, and a finished bonus room/bedroom.
3 Bedroom Home in Powhatan - $622,950
Build the Treyburn III Home Plan by Main Street Homes!. This first floor primary bedroom plan features a luxurious primary bedroom with en suite and a large walk-in closet. The beautiful kitchen and breakfast room overlook a spacious great room with soaring 10’ ceilings. The formal dining room, featuring a decorative column, has the perfect proximity to the kitchen for entertaining. Two additional first floor bedrooms share an adjacent bath. Includes a finished loft with rear dormer and attic storage. Additional options that may be added include a second floor finished or unfinished bedroom and bathroom.
3 Bedroom Home in Powhatan - $628,950
Build the Amelia Home Plan by Main Street Homes!. This plan features a 1st floor primary bedroom with spacious walk-in closet. Also on the first floor, is a second bedroom with adjacent full bath and a study/bedroom. The Amelia boasts an open floor plan with a formal dining room, large gourmet kitchen, and great room. This plan has a second-floor option with bedroom, full bath, loft and walk-in storage, adding additional living space. Basement options are also available.
4 Bedroom Home in Powhatan - $605,950
Build the Monterey Home Plan by Main Street Homes!. This stunning Energy Star certified two-story home offers 9-foot ceilings on the first floor, an open floor plan, four bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and a two-car garage. The dining room is located off of the two-story foyer, opening to a gourmet kitchen with an island, an eat in breakfast area, and the family room. The private first floor primary bedroom is located off of the family room and offers a walk-in closet and an en suite that includes a double vanity, garden bathtub, private water closet, and shower with bench. This practical home plan includes a laundry room on the first floor, and 3 bedrooms, a bathroom, loft area, and a large bonus room or 5th bedroom on the second floor. Numerous options are available including a fireplace, screen porch, sunroom, alternate bathroom layouts, and additional primary bedrooms to personalize this home to meet the way you want to live.
4 Bedroom Home in Powhatan - $658,950
Build the Stuart Home Plan by Main Street Homes offers first floor living with an open and airy feel.. This home has a formal room that can be used for living or dining, which leads to the gourmet kitchen. The kitchen, with large island, is open to the spacious great room and breakfast nook. The primary bedroom is a beautiful retreat with double doors leading to the primary bath which boasts dual vanities, a soaking tub, large separate shower, linen closet and also a huge walk-in closet. The two guest bedrooms and additional full bathroom are located opposite the primary bedroom. There is also a mudroom and plenty of additional storage space throughout this Energy Star home. Options include a sunroom, screened porch, and more!
4 Bedroom Home in Powhatan - $649,950
Build the Augusta II Home Plan by Main Street Homes!. This stunning Energy Star® certified two-story home offers 9-foot ceilings on the first floor, an open floor plan, four bedrooms, three bathrooms, and a two-car garage. This versatile plan incorporates a dining room off the foyer that leads to a spacious gourmet kitchen with large island opening to a kitchen nook and 2-story great room. Located off of the garage, are a spacious laundry room, bathroom, and a guest bedroom or flex room. The first-floor private primary bedroom is located off of the great room and offers a large walk-in closet and en suite that includes a double vanity, garden tub, and shower with bench. The second floor has two bedrooms, a bathroom, and an expansive open loft. Additional options are available including a sunroom grand, screen porch, fifth bedroom suite, second floor Jack & Jill bathroom, and more to personalize this home to meet the way you want to live.
3 Bedroom Home in Chesterfield - $534,950
Build the Emory Home Plan by Main Street Homes!. This spectacular Energy Star certified one level home offers 9-foot ceilings, an open floor plan, three bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and a two-car garage. Two bedrooms connected by a Jack and Jill bathroom are located off of the foyer with open sight lines that connect the gourmet kitchen with an island, dining room and vaulted great rooms, perfect for entertaining! The private primary bedroom is located off of the great room and offers a walk-in closet, and en suite that includes a double vanity, private water closet, and shower with bench. This practical home plan includes a mudroom area, walk-in pantry, and a separate laundry room. Additional options are available including a fireplace, screen porch, sunroom, and a finished second floor or unfinished second floor for storage to personalize this home to meet the way you want to live.
4 Bedroom Home in Chesterfield - $569,950
Build the Monterey Home Plan by Main Street Homes!. This stunning Energy Star certified two-story home offers 9-foot ceilings on the first floor, an open floor plan, four bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and a two-car garage. The dining room is located off of the two-story foyer, opening to a gourmet kitchen with an island, an eat in breakfast area, and the family room. The private first floor primary bedroom is located off of the family room and offers a walk-in closet and an en suite that includes a double vanity, garden bathtub, private water closet, and shower with bench. This practical home plan includes a laundry room on the first floor, and 3 bedrooms, a bathroom, loft area, and a large bonus room or 5th bedroom on the second floor. Numerous options are available including a fireplace, screen porch, sunroom, alternate bathroom layouts, and additional primary bedrooms to personalize this home to meet the way you want to live.
4 Bedroom Home in Providence Forge - $566,950
Build the Lancaster Home Plan by Main Street Homes!. This dynamic four bedroom plan features a formal dining room with butler's pantry, study, and guest room on the first floor. Additional features of the first floor include the inviting family room, which opens to the spacious breakfast nook and award winning kitchen. The second floor is just as spectacular with four bedrooms and a luxurious primary bedroom with amazing primary bath and closet. A finished third floor and three-car garage are optional features.
4 Bedroom Home in Providence Forge - $504,950
Build the Waverly II Home Plan by Main Street Homes!. This home features a beautiful open foyer, formal dining room, a convenient mud room, and an open kitchen with breakfast nook joining a spacious family room. All of the bedrooms are on the second floor including the incredible primary bedroom with private garden bath, luxurious shower and large walk-in closet. Third floor options include a finished attic with bath and closet.
4 Bedroom Home in Providence Forge - $573,950
Build the Berkeley Home Plan by Main Street Homes!. This home is characterized by its well-appointed rooms on the first floor and features an angled staircase in the airy foyer. The formal dining and living rooms are on either side of the foyer. The kitchen with large island is open to a cheerful breakfast nook and the spacious great room. The second floor features three bedrooms and a large bonus room, in addition to the luxurious primary bedroom with private garden bath and enormous walk-in closet. Third floor options are also available.
4 Bedroom Home in Providence Forge - $560,950
Build the Brookshire Home Plan by Main Street Homes!. This award winning floor plan has a spectacular first floor layout which includes formal living and dining rooms, a library, a mudroom, and gourmet kitchen with breakfast nook opening to a large great room. The second floor has plenty of space for the whole family with three secondary bedrooms all with walk-in closets, a Jack and Jill bathroom, a full hall bathroom, and the Primary Bedroom. The primary has a large walk-in closet and en suite bath with dual vanities, a soaking tub, separate shower, and access to the laundry room. Other options are available including a third floor and walk-out basement.
4 Bedroom Home in Providence Forge - $532,950
Build the Hartfield Home Plan by Main Street Homes!. This incredible two story home features an over-sized two-car garage, 4 spacious bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. The open and bright first floor is complete with a gourmet kitchen featuring a large island open to the nook and great room. The upstairs primary bedroom boasts two walk-in closets along with a luxurious primary bathroom with soaking tub and more. The large second floor laundry room is ideal for organization. In addition, families love the extra space that the loft provides. Third floor options are also available.
4 Bedroom Home in Providence Forge - $510,950
Build the Jefferson Home Plan by Main Street Homes!. This exceptional five bedroom and three bath home features a large dynamic great room open to a gourmet kitchen with oversized breakfast nook and island. A formal dining room, study/bedroom and full bath complete the first floor. A luxurious primary bedroom with huge walk-in closet is on the second floor along with two additional bedrooms, a laundry room, a full bath, and a finished bonus room/bedroom.
3 Bedroom Home in Providence Forge - $505,950
Build the Amelia Home Plan by Main Street Homes!. This plan features a 1st floor primary bedroom with spacious walk-in closet. Also on the first floor, is a second bedroom with adjacent full bath and a study/bedroom. The Amelia boasts an open floor plan with a formal dining room, large gourmet kitchen, and great room. This plan has a second-floor option with bedroom, full bath, loft and walk-in storage, adding additional living space. Basement options are also available.
4 Bedroom Home in Providence Forge - $529,950
Build the Monterey Home Plan by Main Street Homes!. This stunning Energy Star certified two-story home offers 9-foot ceilings on the first floor, an open floor plan, four bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and a two-car garage. The dining room is located off of the two-story foyer, opening to a gourmet kitchen with an island, an eat in breakfast area, and the family room. The private first floor primary bedroom is located off of the family room and offers a walk-in closet and an en suite that includes a double vanity, garden bathtub, private water closet, and shower with bench. This practical home plan includes a laundry room on the first floor, and 3 bedrooms, a bathroom, loft area, and a large bonus room or 5th bedroom on the second floor. Numerous options are available including a fireplace, screen porch, sunroom, alternate bathroom layouts, and additional primary bedrooms to personalize this home to meet the way you want to live.
4 Bedroom Home in Providence Forge - $566,950
Build the Stuart Home Plan by Main Street Homes offers first floor living with an open and airy feel.. This home has a formal room that can be used for living or dining, which leads to the gourmet kitchen. The kitchen, with large island, is open to the spacious great room and breakfast nook. The primary bedroom is a beautiful retreat with double doors leading to the primary bath which boasts dual vanities, a soaking tub, large separate shower, linen closet and also a huge walk-in closet. The two guest bedrooms and additional full bathroom are located opposite the primary bedroom. There is also a mudroom and plenty of additional storage space throughout this Energy Star home. Options include a sunroom, screened porch, and more!
4 Bedroom Home in Providence Forge - $559,950
Build the Augusta II Home Plan by Main Street Homes!. This stunning Energy Star® certified two-story home offers 9-foot ceilings on the first floor, an open floor plan, four bedrooms, three bathrooms, and a two-car garage. This versatile plan incorporates a dining room off the foyer that leads to a spacious gourmet kitchen with large island opening to a kitchen nook and 2-story great room. Located off of the garage, are a spacious laundry room, bathroom, and a guest bedroom or flex room. The first-floor private primary bedroom is located off of the great room and offers a large walk-in closet and en suite that includes a double vanity, garden tub, and shower with bench. The second floor has two bedrooms, a bathroom, and an expansive open loft. Additional options are available including a sunroom grand, screen porch, fifth bedroom suite, second floor Jack & Jill bathroom, and more to personalize this home to meet the way you want to live.
4 Bedroom Home in Providence Forge - $504,950
Build the Ashley I Home Plan by Main Street Homes!. This dazzling Energy Star® certified two-story home offers 9-foot ceilings on the first floor, an open floor plan, three bedrooms, three bathrooms and a two-car garage. A guest bedroom and bathroom are located off the foyer, opening to a gourmet kitchen with an island, an eat in breakfast area, and the family room. The private first floor Primary Bedroom is located off of the family room and offers a walk-in closet and an en suite that includes a double vanity, garden bathtub, and shower with bench. This functional home plan includes separate mudroom and laundry room on the first floor, and a third bedroom, open library/ loft, a large bonus room or fourth bedroom, and a finished storage room on the second floor. Additional options are available including a fireplace, screen porch, sunroom, and sunroom grand to personalize this home to meet the way you want to live.
4 Bedroom Home in Manakin Sabot - $710,950
Build the Lancaster Home Plan by Main Street Homes!. This dynamic four bedroom plan features a formal dining room with butler's pantry, study, and guest room on the first floor. Additional features of the first floor include the inviting family room, which opens to the spacious breakfast nook and award winning kitchen. The second floor is just as spectacular with four bedrooms and a luxurious primary bedroom with amazing primary bath and closet. A finished third floor and three-car garage are optional features.
4 Bedroom Home in Manakin Sabot - $652,950
Build the Waverly II Home Plan by Main Street Homes!. This home features a beautiful open foyer, formal dining room, a convenient mud room, and an open kitchen with breakfast nook joining a spacious family room. All of the bedrooms are on the second floor including the incredible primary bedroom with private garden bath, luxurious shower and large walk-in closet. Third floor options include a finished attic with bath and closet.
4 Bedroom Home in Manakin Sabot - $712,950
Build the Berkeley Home Plan by Main Street Homes!. This home is characterized by its well-appointed rooms on the first floor and features an angled staircase in the airy foyer. The formal dining and living rooms are on either side of the foyer. The kitchen with large island is open to a cheerful breakfast nook and the spacious great room. The second floor features three bedrooms and a large bonus room, in addition to the luxurious primary bedroom with private garden bath and enormous walk-in closet. Third floor options are also available.
4 Bedroom Home in Manakin Sabot - $697,950
Build the Brookshire Home Plan by Main Street Homes!. This award winning floor plan has a spectacular first floor layout which includes formal living and dining rooms, a library, a mudroom, and gourmet kitchen with breakfast nook opening to a large great room. The second floor has plenty of space for the whole family with three secondary bedrooms all with walk-in closets, a Jack and Jill bathroom, a full hall bathroom, and the Primary Bedroom. The primary has a large walk-in closet and en suite bath with dual vanities, a soaking tub, separate shower, and access to the laundry room. Other options are available including a third floor and walk-out basement.
4 Bedroom Home in Manakin Sabot - $666,950
Build the Hartfield Home Plan by Main Street Homes!. This incredible two story home features an over-sized two-car garage, 4 spacious bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. The open and bright first floor is complete with a gourmet kitchen featuring a large island open to the nook and great room. The upstairs primary bedroom boasts two walk-in closets along with a luxurious primary bathroom with soaking tub and more. The large second floor laundry room is ideal for organization. In addition, families love the extra space that the loft provides. Third floor options are also available.
4 Bedroom Home in Manakin Sabot - $651,950
Build the Jefferson Home Plan by Main Street Homes!. This exceptional five bedroom and three bath home features a large dynamic great room open to a gourmet kitchen with oversized breakfast nook and island. A formal dining room, study/bedroom and full bath complete the first floor. A luxurious primary bedroom with huge walk-in closet is on the second floor along with two additional bedrooms, a laundry room, a full bath, and a finished bonus room/bedroom.
3 Bedroom Home in Manakin Sabot - $678,950
Build the Treyburn III Home Plan by Main Street Homes!. This first floor primary bedroom plan features a luxurious primary bedroom with en suite and a large walk-in closet. The beautiful kitchen and breakfast room overlook a spacious great room with soaring 10’ ceilings. The formal dining room, featuring a decorative column, has the perfect proximity to the kitchen for entertaining. Two additional first floor bedrooms share an adjacent bath. Includes a finished loft with rear dormer and attic storage. Additional options that may be added include a second floor finished or unfinished bedroom and bathroom.
3 Bedroom Home in Manakin Sabot - $669,950
Build the Amelia Home Plan by Main Street Homes!. This plan features a 1st floor primary bedroom with spacious walk-in closet. Also on the first floor, is a second bedroom with adjacent full bath and a study/bedroom. The Amelia boasts an open floor plan with a formal dining room, large gourmet kitchen, and great room. This plan has a second-floor option with bedroom, full bath, loft and walk-in storage, adding additional living space. Basement options are also available.
4 Bedroom Home in Chesterfield - $529,374
Build the Dayton Home Plan by Main Street Homes!. This home offers an open floor plan with a dining room or a first-floor study off the foyer and large kitchen with breakfast nook that is open to the family room. The second floor features a laundry room and four bedrooms, including a large 13'6" x 18' primary bedroom with two walk-in closets with an additional 2nd floor bath. Other options are available including a third floor.
3 Bedroom Home in Providence Forge - $530,950
Build the Treyburn III Home Plan by Main Street Homes!. This first floor primary bedroom plan features a luxurious primary bedroom with en suite and a large walk-in closet. The beautiful kitchen and breakfast room overlook a spacious great room with soaring 10’ ceilings. The formal dining room, featuring a decorative column, has the perfect proximity to the kitchen for entertaining. Two additional first floor bedrooms share an adjacent bath. Includes a finished loft with rear dormer and attic storage. Additional options that may be added include a second floor finished or unfinished bedroom and bathroom.
Dave Ress (804) 649-6948
@DaveRess1 on Twitter