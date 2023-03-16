Proposed mandatory training for Virginia police officers includes new material on Virginians’ constitutional rights, as well as new training and testing on officers' use of force and when they are required to intervene if colleagues or partners are acting in unlawful or unethical ways.

The new proposed standards, which are under review by the Attorney General's Office, come as part of a five-year effort by the state Department of Criminal Justice Services, which among other duties is responsible for certifying law enforcement officers. They address police actions that have more recently sparked protests and calls for reform, including questions about the use of force and racial bias.

The effort began years before the current case in which a Dinwiddie County prosecutor says seven Henrico County sheriff's deputies held a mental patient on the floor for 12 minutes while he was shackled and handcuffed, eventually "smothering him to death."

The new material on constitutional rights includes outlines of key points for lesson plans, such as the differences between questioning people during an investigation and questioning individuals when they are in custody. It also includes the four specific points that must be made for a valid Miranda warning before questioning a suspect – the right to remain silent, the warning that anything said may be used against a suspect during a trial, the right to have an attorney and the reminder that an attorney will be appointed if the suspect cannot afford one.

It includes details about when a person being questioned is considered to be in custody, including whether an officer has told that person he or she is free to go, the number of officers present or whether an individual is surrounded by more than one officer, as well as the demeanor of an officer and how the questioning goes on.

There’s a new standard, with lesson plan outlines and points on which to be tested, for searches when no warrant is issued, such as frisking a person when there’s a reasonable suspicion he or she is armed and dangerous.

The training calls for review of the legal basis for “a brief, temporary involuntary detention" of a person suspected of being involved in criminal activity for the purpose of investigating the potential criminal violation. The standard for this is “reasonable suspicion,” a less rigorous test than the probable cause necessary for an arrest.

A new section on search warrants requires a practical exercise requiring the new officer to complete an affidavit for a search warrant, as written exercises on new no-knock search warrant laws.

DCJS also revised and expanded lesson plan outlines for training and then testing officers on the use of force, including new language that says deadly force may not be used to prevent a felon from fleeing unless that person is an immediate threat to others or to the officer.

The new language makes clear that deadly force may not be used unless an officer reasonably believes a person is about to kill or seriously injure another person or the officer.

The new language says an officer should give a warning if he or she is about to use deadly force and that all other options must be exhausted.

There’s a new training standard aimed at ending biased-based policing, which addresses implicit biases, racism and discrimination, and another on ways to improve relationships with the public.

The expanded discussion of traffic stops includes new material on when a stop is not appropriate, including stops for what are now considered secondary offenses, such as a non-working license plate light or smoking in a car carrying a minor, as well as stops made as a pretext for starting another law enforcement action.

Training reforms on their own have not proved that effective in changing police behavior, said Brad Haywood, founder of the advocacy group Justice Forward Virginia and chief public defender for Arlington County and Falls Church.

Pretext traffic stops are a good example, he said – it took General Assembly action to rein these in.

Changes in the law to tackle the qualified immunity for police that derails many lawsuits would be more effective than simple training changes, Haywood said.

It's also important that there be statutory changes that would set specific standards for when an officer can point a gun at an individual or create a confrontation by demanding someone at a traffic stop get out of a car, he said.

This was the spark of a controversial incident when Windsor police officers pepper-sprayed, hit and handcuffed an Army National Guard lieutenant when they ordered him out of his vehicle after they pulled him over for not displaying a license plate when he had attached an official temporary tag.

"We give police so much power and yet don't hold them accountable," Haywood said. "What do you expect to happen?"

