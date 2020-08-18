Transportation funding down, even though gas taxes have gone up

Virginia gasoline dealers are not happy to see transportation revenues going down less than two months after fuel taxes went up.
State officials estimate that decreased driving during the coronavirus pandemic helped lead to a $121 million reduction in transportation revenues for the fiscal year that ended June 30 and the will slash expected money for roads and transit projects by $750 million in the two-year budget that took effect on July 1.
But gasoline dealers don't understand why the state faces such a big shortfall in transportation revenues when fuel taxes rose by 5 cents a gallon statewide and 12.7 cents a gallon in Richmond and other parts of the state that previously didn't raise money for regional projects.
"We need to be wary when we say that the bottom is going to fall out of the transportation trust fund because it's not true," said Mike O'Connor, president of the Virginia Petroleum & Convenience Marketers Association.
The association, representing 4,512 gasoline dealers across Virginia, for the first time supported increases in state and regional gasoline taxes this year that ensure that all parts of the state bear the same burden for generating money to pay for transportation improvements.
The increases were part of an omnibus transportation package proposed by Gov. Ralph Northam and sponsored by House Speaker Eileen Filler-Corn, D-Fairfax, and Senate Majority Leader Dick Saslaw, D-Fairfax.
The legislation, adopted by wide margins in both chambers of the assembly, was supposed to generate more than $600 million in the two-year budget, while the regional taxes - imposed on parts of the state outside of Northern Virginia, Hampton Roads and the Interstate 81 corridor - were projected to raise about $222 million over two years.
But state transportation officials say the COVID-19 crisis cut driving drastically, so fuel tax collections were down, along with taxes on vehicle sales and retail sales that also support Virginia's transportation program.
"We're definitely not going to get $600 million" in higher state gasoline taxes, Deputy Secretary of Transportation Nick Donohue said Monday.
Even in the best of times, those increased fuel tax revenues would be partly offset by a 25% cut in registration fees for most vehicles, the transfer of a $60 million annual transportation obligation from the general fund budget, an additional $20 million for the Northern Virginia Transportation Authority and the elimination of a $5 walk-in fee for people who go to Department of Motor Vehicles offices for transactions they could do online.
As a result, the state expects a $74 million increase in net fuel tax revenues in the first year, not $200.7 million, and $280 million in the second year, not $400.5 million, Donohue said.
Regional fuel tax revenues are designated by law to be used only for transportation projects in the highway construction district where they were collected, he said.
"We can't sweep that money to use it to plug those holes," Donohue said.
Northam's new budget proposal would give the secretary of transportation authority to use cash that hasn't been spent on previously approved projects to pay for projects that are ready to go. The state would have to pay back those borrowed funds by the end of the six-year transportation plan, Donohue said.
O'Connor said that vehicle miles traveled have rebounded this summer to about 92% of expected levels, after falling off sharply in the first two months of the pandemic.
"We're cautiously optimistic to see what September holds," he said.
(804) 649-6964