Transportation funding down, even though gas taxes have gone up

The legislation, adopted by wide margins in both chambers of the assembly, was supposed to generate more than $600 million in the two-year budget, while the regional taxes - imposed on parts of the state outside of Northern Virginia, Hampton Roads and the Interstate 81 corridor - were projected to raise about $222 million over two years.

But state transportation officials say the COVID-19 crisis cut driving drastically, so fuel tax collections were down, along with taxes on vehicle sales and retail sales that also support Virginia's transportation program.

"We're definitely not going to get $600 million" in higher state gasoline taxes, Deputy Secretary of Transportation Nick Donohue said Monday.

Even in the best of times, those increased fuel tax revenues would be partly offset by a 25% cut in registration fees for most vehicles, the transfer of a $60 million annual transportation obligation from the general fund budget, an additional $20 million for the Northern Virginia Transportation Authority and the elimination of a $5 walk-in fee for people who go to Department of Motor Vehicles offices for transactions they could do online.

As a result, the state expects a $74 million increase in net fuel tax revenues in the first year, not $200.7 million, and $280 million in the second year, not $400.5 million, Donohue said.