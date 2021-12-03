Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg tours Jackson Ward, Henrico, talks infrastructure

"It shows you how the decisions were made at the time," Buttigieg said while walking in Jackson Ward. In a speech in Henrico County later Friday, he said, "transportation should always be about connecting, never about dividing."

Buttigieg and Northam were accompanied by U.S. Sen Tim Kaine, Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney and two members of Virginia's congressional delegation, Reps. Donald McEachin and Abigail Spanberger. Buttigieg and Spanberger hung back from the tour for a block or so to walk alongside McEachin, who represents the area in Congress and was using a cane while recovering from a fractured hip.

They see new hope for Jackson Ward in the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, a $1 trillion funding package that includes $1 billion to help reconnect communities that have been divided and undermined by transportation projects that often went through Black communities.

Richmond is expected to compete for a federal grant of about $1 million to conduct a feasibility study for eventually building a bridge deck across a portion of the interstate to rejoin the split neighborhood.

"We're excited to team up," Buttigieg said. " Most of the money will go into the ground through cities and states. We'll push it out to you, but you have to make the magic."