Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg tours Jackson Ward, Henrico, talks infrastructure

U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg came to Jackson Ward on Friday to herald a plan to reconnect the historically Black neighborhood, but he never made it to the highway that has divided community for almost 70 years.
Buttigieg, accompanied by Gov. Ralph Northam and other Virginia Democratic leaders, walked down Leigh Street from the Black History Museum & Cultural Center of Virginia to the Maggie L. Walker historic site, a national landmark to the pioneering Black businesswoman who became the first woman to own a bank in the United States.
But the site of her former St. Luke Penny Savings Bank sits on the other side of Interstate 95, in a largely neglected part of Jackson Ward next to Gilpin Court, the oldest public housing community in Richmond.
During the walk down Leigh Street, Buttigieg saw where streets came to a dead end when meeting the interstate a couple blocks away.
On the other side of I-95, the poverty rate is twice as high and median household income is three times lower than the part of Jackson Ward south of the interstate, according to U.S. census estimates. And while the part of the neighborhood north of I-95 that includes Gilpin Court remains about 90% Black, 2020 Census data shows that overall, the historically Black neighborhood is now 52% white.
"It shows you how the decisions were made at the time," Buttigieg said while walking in Jackson Ward. In a speech in Henrico County later Friday, he said, "transportation should always be about connecting, never about dividing."
Buttigieg and Northam were accompanied by U.S. Sen Tim Kaine, Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney and two members of Virginia's congressional delegation, Reps. Donald McEachin and Abigail Spanberger. Buttigieg and Spanberger hung back from the tour for a block or so to walk alongside McEachin, who represents the area in Congress and was using a cane while recovering from a fractured hip.
They see new hope for Jackson Ward in the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, a $1 trillion funding package that includes $1 billion to help reconnect communities that have been divided and undermined by transportation projects that often went through Black communities.
Richmond is expected to compete for a federal grant of about $1 million to conduct a feasibility study for eventually building a bridge deck across a portion of the interstate to rejoin the split neighborhood.
"We're excited to team up," Buttigieg said. " Most of the money will go into the ground through cities and states. We'll push it out to you, but you have to make the magic."
