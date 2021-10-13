Trump calls Virginia 'very winnable;' Youngkin skips event, which features claims of election fraud

Former President Donald Trump, saying “Virginia is very, very winnable,” on Wednesday night called in to a GOP “Take Back Virginia” rally in Henrico County and urged his supporters to help elect Glenn Youngkin as Virginia’s next governor.

Youngkin, who is in a tight contest with Democrat Terry McAuliffe, skipped the event in Glen Allen, which featured a number of speakers who repeated baseless charges about widespread election fraud.

“Glenn Youngkin is a great gentleman,” Trump said, in a brief interview with radio host John Fredericks, a former top Virginia Trump campaign official who organized the event. “We’ve got to get him in. I know Terry McAuliffe very well and he was a lousy governor,” said Trump, who donated $25,000 to McAuliffe during the Democrat’s first run for governor in 2009.

“Terry was a terrible governor and you have a chance to get one of the most successful business people in the country — and he did it in a quiet, professional way — in Glenn Youngkin,” Trump said.

“I hope Glenn gets in there and he’ll straighten out Virginia, he’ll lower taxes, do all of the things we want a governor to do. I really believe that Virginia is very, very winnable but everybody has to go out and vote.”