Trump looms large in 4th District congressional election - for both candidates

Rep. Donald McEachin, D-4th, and Republican challenger Leon Benjamin are both ordained African American ministers who have one other thing in common - they're both happy to let their congressional election campaign be about President Donald Trump.

Benjamin, 52, is a South Richmond pastor who calls himself a special adviser to Trump and leads a prayer group for the president each week. He planned to attend Trump's campaign stop at the Newport News airport on Friday night.

"I believe in what he is doing," he said of the president in an interview.

McEachin, who will turn 59 next month, doesn't mind the attention to Trump, whom he blames for mismanaging the country's response to coronavirus pandemic that has killed more than 200,000 Americans in just over six months.

"We're going to make sure my constituents understand my opponent happily embraces the president," he said in an interview on the backyard patio of his home in southwest Richmond.