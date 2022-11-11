Trump mocks Youngkin, who says: 'That's not the way I roll'

Donald Trump took to social media Friday to call names - but Gov. Glenn Youngkin didn't bite.

"Young Kin (now that's an interesting take. Sounds Chinese doesn't it) in Virginia couldn't have won without me," the former president wrote on his social media platform, Truth Social.

Youngkin, saying he'd been busy all morning before heading to the Virginia War Memorial to mark Veterans Day, said he hadn't see Trump's post.

"You all know me, I do not call people names, I work hard to bring people together," he told reporters.

Pressed again to comment on Trump's remarks, he said:

"That's not the way I roll. That's not the way I behave."

Youngkin said it is time for the nation to come together.

"We've going to have a divided government in Washington, just like we have divided government in Virginia. In Virginia, we have proven that we can come together to get things done," Youngkin added.

"One of the things I did last year in our campaign ... was bring people together, forever Trumpers, never Trumpers, Libertarians, independents and a lot of Democrats and that's what it takes to move forward," Youngkin said.

Youngkin would not say whether he agreed or disagreed with Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears' comments Thursday that it is time for Trump to step off the political stage.

"She is her own independent person," he said.

In his social media post Trump said Youngkin "couldn't have come close to winning" if Trump had not endorsed him - using a capital "E."

He wrote that he "did a very big Trump Rally for him telephonically, got MAGA to Vote for him. But he knows that and admits it. Besides, having a hard time with the Dems in Virginia - But he'll get it done!"

In October 2021, less than a month before the election for governor, Youngkin skipped a GOP "Take Back Virginia" rally in Henrico County in which Trump called in for a few minutes and several participants made unfounded claims of election fraud.

Trump is expected to announce his 2024 presidential bid on Tuesday night at Mar-a-Lago in Florida.

Youngkin, who campaigned for Republican candidates for governor in 15 states, has said he's flattered that people keep suggesting he could seek the GOP nomination, but says he's focused on Virginia.

State Sen. Amanda Chase, R-Chesterfield, meanwhile, criticized Earle-Sears and Del. Tim Anderson, R-Virginia Beach, for saying it is time for Republicans to leave Trump behind.

Their timing was poor and it is time for Republicans to unite, Chase said, after attending the War Memorial ceremony.

Earle-Sears said Thursday on Fox Business that GOP candidates Trump backed under-performed, when a big red wave for Republicans did not materialize.

"The voters have spoken and they have said they want a different leader," Earle-Sears said. "And a true leader understands when they have become a liability."

Chase, who has called herself Trump in heels, had a sharper tone Thursday.

"We're seeing these weak ass Republicans take off their sheepskins today first with Winsome Sears, now Tim Anderson," Chase wrote on Twitter. "President Trump was the ONLY elected leader who stood up for us despite all of the abuse."

Youngkin's 2021 race was a delicate balance as he sought to build up votes from Trump's rural base without alienating suburban Republicans and independents, many of whom consider Trump toxic.

Just after he got the GOP nomination in May 2021, Youngkin told a conservative radio host, “President Trump represents so much of why I am running.”

During his campaign for the GOP nomination, Youngkin was slow to acknowledge that Joe Biden was duly elected president. But in his first debate with Democrat Terry McAuliffe, Youngkin differed with Trump, saying: "I do not believe there's been significant fraud in Virginia elections."

In August of this year, Youngkin joined many fellow Republicans in blasting the Justice Department's search of Trump's Mar-a-Lago home in Florida.