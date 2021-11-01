Trump praises Youngkin in short tele-rally on the eve of Virginia's elections

Former President Donald Trump praised Republican Glenn Youngkin as a “fantastic guy” who would “make Virginia the envy of the world” in a short, 10-minute rally over the phone on the eve of Virginia’s gubernatorial election.

Trump, an electrifying figure to many GOP voters, but anathema to many swing voters, never stumped in Virginia alongside Youngkin, who has sought to keep his distance from the former president while trying to animate his base of supporters.

Last year, Trump lost Virginia to Democrat Joe Biden by 10 points after making just one campaign appearance in the state.

The telephone rally was announced hastily last week after Trump said he expected to be in Virginia very soon. Details of the call were not widely shared, and at least one Trump ally said the event was closed to the press.

The Terry McAuliffe campaign has sought to paint Youngkin as a close Trump ally, hoping to benefit from the anti-Trump energy that boosted Democrats in recent statewide elections.

When the telephone town hall was first announced, McAuliffe said in a statement that Youngkin’s campaign has embraced Trump’s “divisive culture wars, racist dog whistles and bigotry.”