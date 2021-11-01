Trump praises Youngkin in short tele-rally on the eve of Virginia's elections

Former President Donald Trump praised Republican Glenn Youngkin as a “fantastic guy” who would “make Virginia the envy of the world” in a short, 10-minute rally over the phone on the eve of Virginia’s gubernatorial election.
Trump, an electrifying figure to many GOP voters, but anathema to many swing voters, never stumped in Virginia alongside Youngkin, who has sought to keep his distance from the former president while trying to animate his base of supporters.
Last year, Trump lost Virginia to Democrat Joe Biden by 10 points after making just one campaign appearance in the state.
The telephone rally was announced hastily last week after Trump said he expected to be in Virginia very soon. Details of the call were not widely shared, and at least one Trump ally said the event was closed to the press.
The Terry McAuliffe campaign has sought to paint Youngkin as a close Trump ally, hoping to benefit from the anti-Trump energy that boosted Democrats in recent statewide elections.
When the telephone town hall was first announced, McAuliffe said in a statement that Youngkin’s campaign has embraced Trump’s “divisive culture wars, racist dog whistles and bigotry.”
During his brief remarks on Monday night, Trump urged his supporters to back Youngkin, saying he would keep taxes low and “be great on jobs.”
“He will make Virginia really the envy of the world. You’ll watch — he’ll be able to do it, and [it] won’t even be that hard for a guy like that,” Trump said.
He said McAuliffe “has gotten worse” since his first term as governor from 2014 to 2018 and “made a corrupt bargain with the radical left.”
Trump said McAuliffe and Virginia Democrats would “abolish the suburbs” by allowing for more affordable multifamily housing. He said Democrats will “wreck” schools, raise taxes “through the sky,” and “shred” people’s Second Amendment rights.
Throughout the campaign, Youngkin has tried to avoid discussing Trump while borrowing from Trump’s playbook: Youngkin has campaigned on bringing “election integrity” to Virginia, and has emphasized culture wars on racial issues to propel his candidacy.
During a debate, Youngkin said he would back Trump if he is the GOP presidential nominee in 2024.
Youngkin told reporters over the weekend that he wasn’t “going to be engaged in the tele-town hall. Despite that, in a Fairfax County rally on Monday night, McAuliffe said Youngkin was finishing his campaign by “doing an event” with Trump.
During his phone rally, Trump challenged the notion that he and Youngkin have a poor relationship.
“I’ve gotten to know him so well and our relationship is great,” Trump said. “The fake news media would like to say something else because they’d like our big giant, beautiful base like there has never been before, to not vote as much as they’re going to.”
