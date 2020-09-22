Trump to hold airport rally in Newport News Friday night

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

President Donald Trump is holding a rally in Virginia on Friday, his first formal campaign appearance this year in a state now favoring Joe Biden.

Trump is scheduled to speak at 9 p.m. at the Newport News/Williamsburg International Airport, his campaign announced Tuesday.

A poll by Roanoke College that surveyed likely Virginia voters from Aug. 9 to Aug. 22 reported Biden up by 14 points at 53% to Trump’s 39%. A July poll by Virginia Commonwealth University showed Biden up by 11 points, 50% to 39% among likely voters.

As the Richmond Times-Dispatch reported Sept. 12, Trump hasn’t invested in TV advertising in Virginia, nor made any formal campaign appearances.

On Sep. 18, the first day of early voting in the state, Trump teased at a campaign rally in Virginia.

The Hampton Roads media market reaches part of North Carolina, a hard-fought swing state.

The Newport News trip comes the night before the president plans to announce his pick to succeed Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who died Friday at 87.